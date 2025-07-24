Andrew Balding sweet on Jonquil claims in Lennox Stakes at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Andrew Balding expects Jonquil to be well suited by a return to seven furlongs in Tuesday's HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes.

The three-year-old son of Lope De Vega moves up in trip and down in grade after a midfield finish in last month's Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. Balding, who was speaking on the Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, reckons the Group 2 contest on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival will be right in Jonquil's wheelhouse after finding thigs happening all to quickly last time out. "He was obviously a big disappointment at Ascot but I think we were asking him to do something that wasn’t natural for him," said Balding. "We’ve spent most of the spring getting him to settle and try and get him to switch off, and then asking him to get the revs up and sprint was probably a little bit unfair. “But he’s come out of it great and I’d hope he can show his true colours at Goodwood. His work has been excellent and very professional. “He looked to stay a mile very well in the French Guineas so I think seven (furlongs) to a mile is to his liking. You’ve got to take the options that are there and the Lennox looks the most suitable race for him at this moment in time."