Andrew Balding Stable Tour: Newmarket weekend runners

Andrew Balding is set to field a strong and varied team across the two days of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket this week.

He talked the Jockey Club through his leading contenders. Forbidden Fire - bet365 Fillies' Mile (Friday) "She is a lovely filly. She's beautifully bred. She always looked like she had some ability. She started really well at Salisbury and stepped up on that again, second time out in a Listed race against colts. “The form has worked out well. The third horse, Nabati, has won the Mill Reef Stakes after that, so she's relatively lightly raced, with just two starts, and I hope there's still improvement in her. The question mark is probably stepping up to a mile. Her siblings have deceived me in staying further than we ever thought they would. It's probably worth a go, and she's got the class. I'd hope to be very competitive in the bet365 Fillies' Mile. "I think if you can be competitive in a Fillies' Mile, you know where your stall's going to be set for next season. So part of the reason we're running there is a fact-finding mission, and particularly in terms of trip, I think we need to establish that as quickly as we can. If there is a chance she'll stay a mile, she's, as I say, a high-class filly and travels very strongly, very straightforward, and I'd hope she'd run well."

Forbidden Fire wins under Oisin Murphy at Doncaster

Scommessa Sicura - bet365 Fillies' Mile (Friday) "She has been so consistent this year. She's had plenty of racing. She's never run a bad race, and she was second in the May Hill, second in the Stonehenge. She won her maiden at the July meeting. "I think the fillies this year are a particularly strong group at all distances, and she mixed it with some of the best of them. It's great for Opulence to have a filly like her competing at the top level, and they've been owners with us for a while. Very understanding, very patient owners, and it's lovely to have a nice horse for them."

"It's the BEST two-year-old race in Europe!" - Andrew Balding on Dubai Future Champions Festival

Gentle Hurricane - Darley Dewhurst Stakes (Saturday) "I thought he ran very well in the Acomb on only his second start. I think we expected a lot more in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. “We've got very few other places to go with him at this moment in time, so I think we'll be looking at the Dewhurst and hope he can run well. And if he can finish in the top four, we'd be thrilled and setting him up nicely for next year. "The Dewhurst, for as long as I've been alive, has been the number one two-year-old race in Europe. It really defines which is the best colt of each generation, and it's historically always a very strong race."

Shrimp Shady wins a Newbury thriller