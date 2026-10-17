Andrew Balding lands title blow with Mount Atlas in the Long Distance Cup

He passed the line three quarters of a length to the good from Queenstown with the same distance back to Highwayman in third and, again, to Gregory in fourth.

Gregory could never get to the leader but Highwayman, once in the clear, slowly ate into the advantage but all the while PJ McDonald and Mount Athos had slipped up the rail and when a gap appeared, Mount Atlas went through, quickening smartly.

Quickthorn and Cadran third Queenstown cut out much of the running in the two mile Group 1 but Highwayman and Gregory were never too far away. As they entered the final half mile, Queenstown had gone on while Gregory and James Doyle kept Highwayman trapped on the rail behind the weakening Quickthorn.

In a field including the St Leger winner Highwayman and smart stayers Caballo De Mar and Gregory among others, Mount Atlas - a dual course winner - was a relatively unconsidered 33/1 chance by many but not Value Bet columnist Matt Brocklebank .

Balding, who is embroiled with Aidan O'Brien in a race for the trainer's title, said: "PJ has been a big contributor and I’m delighted for PJ. It panned out great for him today as he had cover right until he needed to get out, so it couldn’t have worked out better.

"We thought he might get placed, but PJ has given him an absolutely stellar ride. Just at the right time he got out as he doesn’t want to hit the front too soon and it has panned out perfectly.

"He would have been unlucky if he didn’t get out, but that is his style to be delivered late. It is very appropriate to do it in those colours. I'm just sorry my mother isn't here - she's gone to watch a hockey match - she'd have loved that because, obviously, she bred him.”

McDonald added: “You have got to enjoy days like this. I’ve probably got a lot more years behind me than in front of me and it is great to still be in a position to ride nice horses like that. Andrew, Anna Lisa, and the whole team at Park House, have been great to me this last two and three years, and that is probably the best way I can pay them back with a Group One winner on Champions Day. The team really need the prize money as well so it is a massive boost for everybody.

“He is a horse that sometimes can kind of get there and you think you are going to win on him, and maybe you don’t. I think the way the race panned out for it opened up just at the right time. He was through the gap and on the line before he really knew what was going on.

“Everything panned out in his favour today, but I am just glad to be a small part of that team. It is a massive feather in my cap today riding in these colours for a massive team in racing, and I’m delighted to be part of that team.”