Andrew Balding is closing in on a second Charles Clinkard Top Trainer at York crown – and another fine pair of shoes.
Kingsclere trainer Balding won some new footwear, courtesy of Charles Clinkard, after sending out the most winners on the Knavesmire in 2024.
This season he has again been the dominant force at York, posting 10 winners to date, ahead of the racecourse’s two-day finale fixture, which gets underway on Friday.
That double-figure tally was enough to secure his first crown last year and in 2025, his Park House Stables team hold a lead of two over Yorkshireman-in-exile, William Haggas, with fellow Newmarket-based team John and Thady Gosden on seven winners.
The trainer that finishes with the most winners on the Knavesmire will be able to put the perpetual trophy, a wonderful Skeaping bronze, on their mantelpiece, plus claim a pair of Charles Clinkard shoes – as well as securing a £2,500 prize for their stable and a Christmas party for the team at York.
If Balding can land back-to-back Charles Clinkard Top Trainer titles, it will be a fitting end to his wonderful campaign at the reigning RCA Showcase Champion track.
At York’s season-opening Dante Festival, the Balding-trained See The Fire produced a mesmerising performance to win the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes by 12 lengths, the filly has flown the flag with honour in Group One company since May.
Success in Yorkshire continued to flow with Park House representative, Fox Legacy, claiming the 66th John Smith’s Cup in July.
The Sky Bet Ebor Festival proved a triumph for team Balding as it recorded four winners at the flagship meeting in August; including the G3 Tattersalls Acomb victory for Gewan, who remains in the mix for the Group One Dewhurst Stakes on Saturday.
Balding said: “It’s a place we love running horses – every aspect of York is appealing to trainers and owners. I think it’s a very fair track, great prize money, great facilities. We’re always keen to support the meetings there, so it’s no coincidence we’re targeting them. It’s just nice to get the results we have.
“Some very happy memories from this season, certainly. Probably the highlight was See The Fire winning the Middleton, which was hugely impressive – and Never So Brave winning the City of York. In between, winning the John Smith’s Cup gave us a lot of pleasure.”
A place in Knavesmire history was secured as the Sky Bet City of York Stakes was upgraded to a Group 1 for 2025 and Never So Brave’s victory felt appropriate, given Balding secured the first of his five wins in the race back in 2003, when it held Listed status.
Balding said: “It's an important race in the calendar because it thoroughly deserves Group 1 status. It is a race, potentially, where you could have a July Cup winner running against a Sussex Stakes winner. I think it really has a place at that meeting and I hope and expect it will just get stronger and stronger.”
Balding plans to run horses both days of York’s final meeting of 2025. On Friday he has declared Ghost Mode for the British EBF £100,000 Final, Jupiter Ammon for the William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap and Sands of Spain for the Parsonage Hotel and Cloisters Spa Nursery.
Balding said: “Ghost Mode’s in great shape and I hope he’ll run very well.”
Friday’s racing starts at 1.30pm with the William Hill Autumn Mile Handicap. Saturday’s action also begins at 1.30pm with the first race being the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.