Kingsclere trainer Balding won some new footwear, courtesy of Charles Clinkard, after sending out the most winners on the Knavesmire in 2024.

This season he has again been the dominant force at York, posting 10 winners to date, ahead of the racecourse’s two-day finale fixture, which gets underway on Friday.

That double-figure tally was enough to secure his first crown last year and in 2025, his Park House Stables team hold a lead of two over Yorkshireman-in-exile, William Haggas, with fellow Newmarket-based team John and Thady Gosden on seven winners.

The trainer that finishes with the most winners on the Knavesmire will be able to put the perpetual trophy, a wonderful Skeaping bronze, on their mantelpiece, plus claim a pair of Charles Clinkard shoes – as well as securing a £2,500 prize for their stable and a Christmas party for the team at York.

If Balding can land back-to-back Charles Clinkard Top Trainer titles, it will be a fitting end to his wonderful campaign at the reigning RCA Showcase Champion track.

At York’s season-opening Dante Festival, the Balding-trained See The Fire produced a mesmerising performance to win the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes by 12 lengths, the filly has flown the flag with honour in Group One company since May.

Success in Yorkshire continued to flow with Park House representative, Fox Legacy, claiming the 66th John Smith’s Cup in July.