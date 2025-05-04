Andrew Balding and team Gosden prepare for Boodles May Festival at Chester

The Boodles May Festival takes place at Chester from Wednesday until Friday.

Highlights across the popular meeting - which could provide some clues for the Epsom Classics - include the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks, the Boodles Chester Vase, the Ladbrokes Chester Cup and the Boodles Dee Stakes. John Gosden and Andrew Balding are both close to firming up their running plans for the week ahead with both aiming horses at the Cheshire Oaks. “At the moment we plan to run Queen Of Thieves in the Cheshire Oaks," Gosden said. "She ran encouragingly enough on her only start last year, but she needed it on her comeback at Newbury. She improved a lot from Newbury to Yarmouth where she won very well," he continued. “She stays well and this looks like a nice race for her to try and get some black type. It is different to Newbury and Yarmouth, but horses learn a lot around Chester.”

