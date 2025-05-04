Andrew Balding and team Gosden prepare for Boodles May Festival at Chester

The Boodles May Festival takes place at Chester from Wednesday until Friday.
Highlights across the popular meeting - which could provide some clues for the Epsom Classics - include the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks, the Boodles Chester Vase, the Ladbrokes Chester Cup and the Boodles Dee Stakes.
John Gosden and Andrew Balding are both close to firming up their running plans for the week ahead with both aiming horses at the Cheshire Oaks.
“At the moment we plan to run Queen Of Thieves in the Cheshire Oaks," Gosden said.
"She ran encouragingly enough on her only start last year, but she needed it on her comeback at Newbury. She improved a lot from Newbury to Yarmouth where she won very well," he continued.
“She stays well and this looks like a nice race for her to try and get some black type. It is different to Newbury and Yarmouth, but horses learn a lot around Chester.”
Queen Of Thieves is likely to cross paths with Balding's Secret Of Love in the Cheshire Oaks with the Lambourn handler, who saddled two winners at the May Festival last year, saying: “I hope to take Secret Of Love for the Cheshire Oaks, Furthur for the Chester Vase and High Stock for the Dee Stakes.
"A lot will depend on the ground though as none of them would want rattling quick ground, but Chester usually do a lovely job with the watering.
“Secret Of Love was second on her final start last season in the Montrose at Newmarket and she is a decent filly. I would hope she will be competitive stepping up in trip here and it looks a good spot to start her off.
“Furthur looked very impressive on his comeback at Newbury and we are looking to roll the dice with him here in a Group race now. He is improving all the time and if he handles the track I think he should be able to go well around there.
“High Stock always looked like being a highly promising horse at home. He travelled well before going on to win the Wood Ditton, but we felt after the race going up in trip beyond a mile would help him.
"We just felt he could go to Chester and learn more there than he would having two runs elsewhere so that is the reason we are heading to the Dee Stakes.”
