Andrew Asquith outlines four handicappers who shaped well last time out and are worth following in the short term.

Rich Rhythm (Timeform rating: 80) Rich Rhythm opened his account over five furlongs at Windsor last year and he then shaped well without being seen to best effect in a couple of nurseries over six furlongs. Similar comments apply to all four of his efforts so far this season and he's been falling in the weights while leaving the impression his turn isn’t far away. Rich Rhythm gave the biggest indication yet that he is ready to strike when beaten a neck by a thriving sprinter who was recording a four-timer over six furlongs at Newbury last time. His cause wasn’t helped by being isolated in the centre of the track while the action unfolded away from him and he remains a handicapper to be positive about, especially when moving back up to seven furlongs. Rich Rhythm holds an entry in a handicap over seven furlongs back at Newbury on Thursday and will be of firm interest.

The GREATEST flat horses of the century

Frankness (Timeform rating: 100) Frankness is from a good family but is proving a lot speedier than her pedigree would suggest – she's by Frankel and out of a sister to Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen and smart middle-distance performer Barshiba. She won a couple of minor events over seven furlongs at Chester last season in very good style and built on some luckless runs when opening her account for the year in a six-furlong handicap at Goodwood last month. Frankness had run as well as could have been expected from wide draws on her two previous starts but found the race at Goodwood panning out much better, resuming winning ways with plenty up her sleeve and in the style of a horse who has even more to offer, quickening clear in the closing stages and value for extra after being eased at the finish. She was fancied for a five-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot last time and it is probably best not to judge her too harshly on that effort as she didn’t break from the stalls very well on her first try at the minimum trip and found it hard to get into the race as a result. Frankness made good late headway after not getting the best passage through and she is well worth another chance to prove herself still on a good mark. Stepping back up to six furlongs will be in her favour and she holds entries over that distance in a heritage handicap at Newmarket later this month and the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood in August, both of which should be under serious consideration.

Magical Sunset (Timeform rating: 101) Magical Sunset cost €340,000 as a yearling and she developed in a useful juvenile last season, winning three of her five starts, notably a heavy-ground listed event over seven furlongs at Newbury. She ran respectably on her return in the Fred Darling over the same course and distance and quickly dismissed a lesser run when hitting the frame in another listed event at Epsom last month. Magical Sunset was doing all of her best work at the finish on that occasion, leaving the impression she was ready for a step up to a mile, and she shaped much better than the bare result would suggest in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot on her handicap debut last time. She can be marked up plenty on that effort as she raced on the far side and came home first in that group, making good progress two furlongs out and holding every chance in the final furlong but hanging to her left. Magical Sunset is unexposed at a mile and proved herself on a good mark, so she is one to look out for in handicaps in the coming weeks, holding entries at Newmarket’s July meeting and in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood.

Croupier (Timeform rating: 112) Croupier seemed unsuited by heavy ground when finishing well held after racing freely in the Lincoln Handicap on his return at Doncaster, but he was looked after once his chance had gone and showed the benefit of that outing when winning a competitive handicap at York the following month, appearing to relish the return to firmer conditions. He is worth marking up for that success as the others who raced up with the pace finished well down the field. Croupier was prominent in the betting for the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and ran at least as well in defeat, proving right at home dropped back to seven furlongs in a well-run race, making smooth headway and taking up the lead over a furlong out. He was headed in the final 100 yards and then carried right by the winner, but kept on well to the line. He looks an ideal type for the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket in a couple of weeks, where he will be able to race from the same mark due to the entries having already closed.