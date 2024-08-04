Andre Fabre prepares Mqse De Sevigne for Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Having won both the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet last summer, she landed this year’s Rothschild in even easier fashion.

She will now step back up to 10 furlongs before her first and only attempt at a mile and a half in the big one in October.

“I don’t know if she’s getting better, but she’s a year stronger and that brings improvement,” said Fabre.

“She won it easier this year and never looked in any trouble. There is one more race at Deauville for her over a mile and a quarter and then she will go straight for the Arc. She knows Longchamp well already, it’s not as if she needs a run there. As she goes on any sort of ground I have no worries on that score, she’s won on soft ground before.

“As for the trip, pedigree-wise being by Siyouni it is hard to say, but her family have stayed well (half-brother Meandre won Grand Prix de Paris).”