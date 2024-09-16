Sosie finished third behind Look De Vega in the Prix du Jockey Club but since being stepped up to a mile and a half, he has won the Grand Prix de Paris and now the key trial for the Arc.

Nobody has won Europe’s premier race more times than 78-year-old Fabre, whose first victory came with Trempolino back in 1987, and he will incredibly be looking to win it in a fifth different decade after four victories in the 1990s, two in the 2000s and his most recent success with Waldgeist in 2019.

“Obviously, I was fearing the Jockey Club winner, who ran well but possibly was not 100 per cent fit for this race, but I was pleased,” said Fabre. “I think it is very important for them to have as easy a race as possible before the Arc and he didn’t appear to have to work too hard, so I was pleased. He’s very good at Longchamp but I think this horse would be very good anywhere, it’s just that the races we have chosen have been at Longchamp and it seems to suit him very well.

“Obviously, the course and distance form is very important when you are going for a race like the Arc.”