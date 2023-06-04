Timeform's US expert Jake Price profiles leading American trainer Wesley Ward's team for Royal Ascot.

Love Reigns The daughter of US Navy Flag looked out of the top drawer when making a winning debut at Keeneland in April last year, travelling powerfully and storming clear by almost 10 lengths. Unsurprisingly towards the head of the betting for the Queen Mary next time, she ran a big race when fourth behind Dramatised, just unable to sustain her strong gallop after taking the field along. She comfortably won a listed race at Saratoga before finishing her season in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint back at Keeneland where she ultimately proved no threat after losing a good early position. Love Reigns returned to the track in April when winning another listed contest back at Keeneland. She was soon dropped towards the back of the pack before overcoming trouble in the home straight and quickening to lead close home. She’s a likeable filly and holds an entry in the King’s Stand Stakes.

Twilight Gleaming Has won six of her ten starts. Ran in the 2021 renewal of the Queen Mary on the back of an impressive maiden success at Belmont Park, finishing a good second to Quick Suzy. She rounded out her two-year-old season by landing the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar. She ran just four times last year, winning twice at stakes level, including a listed race at Churchill Downs. She returned to the track this year in April when winning another listed contest, the Giant’s Causeway, by a length and a half at Keeneland in a good time. That Queen Mary defeat was the only time she’s been beaten at a bare five furlongs and she’ll be aiming to emulate connections' Lady Aurelia who followed up victory in the Giant's Causeway in the King's Stand. American Rascal American Rascal made a most taking debut over four-and-a-half furlongs on the dirt at Keeneland in April, the winning margin a little over 10 lengths and without being anything like fully extended to confirm his superiority. That effort was blocked up by the clock, as it ended up being the quickest time over the distance during the whole of the Kentucky track’s meet. The potential doesn’t just end there. He’s by Curlin out of Lady Aurelia – who was no stranger to the Royal meeting as she won both the Queen Mary and the King’s Stand – so the switch to turf shouldn’t be an issue. His target is reportedly the Norfolk.

Fandom Like the first four names on this list, Fandom races in the gold and burgundy colours of Stonestreet Stables, made famous by the aforementioned pair of Curlin and Lady Aurelia. He, too, made a big impression on the Keeneland turf on his first start when racing over five-and-a-half furlongs and easing clear by six and three-quarter lengths. The son of Showcasing quickly got to the lead and had such an advantage on the rest that he was allowed to coast home in the final furlong. At the time of writing, a target has yet to be finalised for Royal Ascot. Bundchen Bundchen was a couple of days shy of her ‘proper’ second birthday when making her debut at Keeneland in late-April. Typically for one of Ward’s charges, she showed early dash despite being a step slow into stride from the gate. However, she showed signs of greenness in the home stretch when jinking towards the far rail and was collared in the dying strides, finishing second in a three-way photo finish. The race should bring her on plenty, but she’ll be thrown in at the deep end whatever her upcoming assignment.

Candymaker Candymaker had some bullet workouts prior to his debut in a five-runner maiden special weight on debut at Horseshoe Indianapolis in May and he duly made short work of the opposition at prohibitive odds. Controlling matters from the home turn, he was always doing enough and had a length in hand at the line. He’ll have plenty to find on the ratings, but there is no doubt he’s open to significant improvement on what he achieved on that first outing.