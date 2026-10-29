Amusingly looks to give Francis Graffard second Breeders' Cup winner

Graffard displayed raw emotion after Gezora landed the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf under Mickael Barzalona at last year's meeting and has three chances this weekend, with Amusingly heading the team in Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Amusingly pulled off a rare achievement in beating the boys in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere over seven furlongs and Graffard doesn't expect the return to a mile to prove a problem for her in the US.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Graffard said: "She's a wonderful filly and her win at Longchamp was just incredible, beautiful to watch. So we spoke with the Juddmonte team and they were quite keen to run her again this year. It's an obvious race; it's a mile, but a tight track.

"She seems to have travelled really well. She has a lot of quality but there are some very nice fillies [in opposition], Sun Goddess and also the Boussac winner, she has a good drawn Green Empress. So it's going to be a hard race.

"I'm glad Colin [Keane, jockey] knows Amusingly now as she can be a bit keen, she needs everything to go her way but she has the quality to win a race like that.

"I hope she doesn't have to produce her turn of foot too early. It's the Breeders' Cup and whatever you do you need a bit of luck in running. And you need things to happen at the right time in the race for you. But my horse is in good form."

Map Of Stars in the Breeders' Cup Turf and the two-year-old filly Primetime Emmy in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint are Graffard's other two Keeneland contenders.

"It's worth a shot and we have nothing to lose," he said of the latter.