Bucanero Fuerte is away and clear in the Phoenix Stakes
Bucanero Fuerte is on course for Haydock Park

Amo Racing's Bucanero Fuerte on track for Sprint Cup at Haydocak

By Nick Robson
11:45 · WED August 07, 2024

Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup has emerged as the likely target for Bucanero Fuerte, who has not run since May.

Adrian Murray’s three-year-old looked set to take high-rank among the sprinters this year when making a winning reappearance in a Group Three, having landed the Phoenix Stakes as a juvenile last year.

He was ruled out of a run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot due to travel sickness and did not recover in time for the July Cup, but Murray hopes he is now back firing on all cylinders.

“Bucanero Fuerte will probably go to Haydock for the Sprint Cup, at the minute that is the plan,” he said.

“The season got off to a flyer for him but that’s horses, the best ones put so much into the training, they try so hard it is why things tend to go wrong.

“But he’s in great order now, he’s back doing a piece of work and we’re happy again with him now. We have the whole of the autumn to aim at with him, he’s a horse who likes soft ground too, he won the first day on heavy ground.

“The sprint division is open, there’s no star at the minute. Unfortunately, we had to miss Ascot and that race cut up quite badly, three or four came out of it. If he gets back to his best, he should take a bit of beating.”

