Egan admits the underfoot conditions will be different on this seasonal comeback, but doesn't envisage the terrain causing any issues.

Trained by the new master of Freemason Lodge Raphael Freire, Tuscan Hills was last seen supplementing his Thirsk debut win with a ready success in Listed company over a mile at Pontefract in October.

The 10-furlong Group 2 contest - backed by Al Basti Equiworld - has acted as a significant pointer for the Betfred Derby down the years and big-race rider Egan is looking forward to getting back on the unbeaten son of Night Of Thunder.

Egan told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily: "He relished the soft conditions when winning the Listed race at Pontefract but at the same time he was a ready winner on debut on very quick ground at Thirsk, so I don't think the ground will hinder him in any way.

"He's done plenty of work in the spring and saw plenty of grass before this drought we've had so in that regard he'll be well prepared.

"He looked like the step up in trip would definitely suit. It'll be exciting (to find out) where his ability lies in a lovely bunch of colts. He definitely looks a picture, I rode him out the other day.

"This is a stepping-stone to the Derby and I'm hoping the dream is still alive after tomorrow."

In regards to how plans are coming together for Freire at Sir Michael Stoute's former residence on the Bury Road, Egan said: "The yard is coming together terrifically, there is still some minor building work to be done in parts of the yard but where the horses are, and all the office space, that's all been done.

"It's really quite a picturesque place and it's lovely to call that our home base in Newmarket. It's steeped in such history and hopefully we can do it justice.

"The name of Freemason had so many big winners and hopefully we can continue the trend."