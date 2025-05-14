Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tuscan Hills is clear at Pontefract
Tuscan Hills is clear at Pontefract

Amo Racing take aim at York's Dante Stakes with Tuscan Hills

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed May 14, 2025 · 32 min ago

David Egan can't wait to find out how Tuscan Hills has developed over the winter when the Amo Racing colt returns in Thursday's Dante Stakes at York.

The 10-furlong Group 2 contest - backed by Al Basti Equiworld - has acted as a significant pointer for the Betfred Derby down the years and big-race rider Egan is looking forward to getting back on the unbeaten son of Night Of Thunder.

Trained by the new master of Freemason Lodge Raphael Freire, Tuscan Hills was last seen supplementing his Thirsk debut win with a ready success in Listed company over a mile at Pontefract in October.

Egan admits the underfoot conditions will be different on this seasonal comeback, but doesn't envisage the terrain causing any issues.

WATCH: Tuscan Hills wins by four and three-quarter lengths at Pontefract

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Egan told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily: "He relished the soft conditions when winning the Listed race at Pontefract but at the same time he was a ready winner on debut on very quick ground at Thirsk, so I don't think the ground will hinder him in any way.

"He's done plenty of work in the spring and saw plenty of grass before this drought we've had so in that regard he'll be well prepared.

"He looked like the step up in trip would definitely suit. It'll be exciting (to find out) where his ability lies in a lovely bunch of colts. He definitely looks a picture, I rode him out the other day.

"This is a stepping-stone to the Derby and I'm hoping the dream is still alive after tomorrow."

In regards to how plans are coming together for Freire at Sir Michael Stoute's former residence on the Bury Road, Egan said: "The yard is coming together terrifically, there is still some minor building work to be done in parts of the yard but where the horses are, and all the office space, that's all been done.

"It's really quite a picturesque place and it's lovely to call that our home base in Newmarket. It's steeped in such history and hopefully we can do it justice.

"The name of Freemason had so many big winners and hopefully we can continue the trend."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING