Angelo Buonarroti ridden by David Egan
David Egan has signed a new deal with Amo

Amo Racing extend deal with principal jockey David Egan

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu June 19, 2025 · 1h ago

David Egan will remain as number one rider for owners Amo Racing after extending his contract through to the end of next year.

Amo boss Kia Joorabchian named Classic-winning Egan as his operation's latest retained rider after splitting with Rossa Ryan towards the end of 2022 and they've had Group-race success with the likes of Arizona Blaze and Bucanero Fuerte in the last couple of years.

Both Egan and Amo are still seeking their first winner of the week at Royal Ascot, with recent recruit Ghostwriter in Saturday's Hardwicke a fascinating runner still to come.

A statement post to X read: "Amo Racing is delighted to announce that jockey David Egan has extended his contract through to the end of 2026.

"David has been an integral part of our team as we expand our operations, and we look forward to building on that strong foundation together."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

