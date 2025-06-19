Amo Racing extend deal with principal jockey David Egan

Amo boss Kia Joorabchian named Classic-winning Egan as his operation's latest retained rider after splitting with Rossa Ryan towards the end of 2022 and they've had Group-race success with the likes of Arizona Blaze and Bucanero Fuerte in the last couple of years.

Both Egan and Amo are still seeking their first winner of the week at Royal Ascot, with recent recruit Ghostwriter in Saturday's Hardwicke a fascinating runner still to come.

A statement post to X read: "Amo Racing is delighted to announce that jockey David Egan has extended his contract through to the end of 2026.

"David has been an integral part of our team as we expand our operations, and we look forward to building on that strong foundation together."