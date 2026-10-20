Amo Racing €3,000,000 purchase Marylebone wins on debut

However she was strong through the final furlong under David Egan to reel the leader in and score by three-quarters-of-a-length, earning 33/1 quotes for next year’s Betfred Oaks.

Sent off at 11/4 for the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, the daughter of Night Of Thunder, a half-sister to Diamond Necklace, had a lot of running to do when the more experienced Avebury Ring set sail for home.

“I thought Rossa (Ryan) got it very easy in front given the other horse was taken out of the start. I thought those two would make out the running and it’s just a windy day, not a day to go out and make the running on a debutant," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing.

“I pulled her out nice and early to get her rolling into top stride and she battled well and was well on top at the line. I’ve only ridden her twice at home to be honest, the vibes have always been good, but we’ve never put the gun to her head and this is as much as she’s ever done. She’s being doing everything nicely but we’ve never really asked her the question. The fact she ticked the box today is a very encouraging sign.”

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