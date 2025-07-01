Amo Racing appoint trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy at Freemason Lodge

The Amo principal finalised the purchase of Sir Michael Stoute’s famous old yard earlier this year and Philippart de Foy will take over from Raphael Friere, it has been announced.

Philippart de Foy, already based in Newmarket, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s an exciting opportunity.

“Raphael will remain there during the transition and he’s still part of the team at Amo Racing, I’m just delighted to be part of it.

“I had a phone call from Kia a couple of days ago, asking me my opinion. We want to get to the next level and train top-class horses and Amo Racing offers me that opportunity.

“He’s got a mix at the moment, but a couple with a middle-distance pedigree and they could be very exciting three-year-olds. We’ll take it one step at a time.

“There are about 50 horses there at the moment and we’ll gradually increase that number. If things go well we’ll get top quality horses for next year.

“It’s an operation that has been going from strength to strength the past few years, we know Kia’s vision, but for me it’s important for my career and an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.”