Ammes only second as Minella Study won the listed Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby

Following wins at Sedgefield and Chepstow, Ammes was sent off the warm 2/5 favourite but could only get to within three quarters of a length of the Adam Nicol-trained winner Minella Study who returned at 8/1

The winner had looked raw when second on his stable debut at Musselburgh on the Flat earlier this month but was much more clued up here, making all under Ryan Mania and battling all the way to the line despite making a mistake late in the piece.

Ammes tried his best under Sean Bowen but never looked like being able to reel in the winner and repeat the success of stablemate Liam Swagger who won last year’s renewal of this listed event.

The Dan Skelton-trained Tralee Girl (14/1) was third.