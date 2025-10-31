Ammes only second as Minella Study won the listed Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby

Ammes could only finish second as Minella Study landed the listed Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby.
Following wins at Sedgefield and Chepstow, Ammes was sent off the warm 2/5 favourite but could only get to within three quarters of a length of the Adam Nicol-trained winner Minella Study who returned at 8/1
The winner had looked raw when second on his stable debut at Musselburgh on the Flat earlier this month but was much more clued up here, making all under Ryan Mania and battling all the way to the line despite making a mistake late in the piece.
Ammes tried his best under Sean Bowen but never looked like being able to reel in the winner and repeat the success of stablemate Liam Swagger who won last year’s renewal of this listed event.
The Dan Skelton-trained Tralee Girl (14/1) was third.
Winning trainer Adam Nicol told Racing TV: “He’s a lovely horse and we’ve had some cracking days here with the likes of Lady Buttons (pictured). I like coming here!
“He’s a really nice one.
“Malcolm and Carol Humble are new owners to the game and only live half an hour away. He’s invested in two horses in the yard and it’s been a great start.
“For a juvenile to clatter that and then pick up and gallop to the line was impressive.
“He will probably want two and a half but is so relaxed. We weren’t frightened to let him stride away.
“We might head to Musselburgh next, but I don’t want to run the guts out of him. He will make an even better four-year-old next year.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.