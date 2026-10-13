American Grand National preview: Gordon Elliott on his two runners

Last year the trainer won a remarkable five of the six races on the Far Hills card, including Zanahiyr's victory in the feature race. He’s back to defend his title.

“We’ve got five going over and they’ve all travelled over in good form. We’ve five running in four different races and we’re looking forward to it,” the trainer told Racing TV.

“We won five of the six races last season, the other race was a Flat race, and we couldn’t have a runner in it, it was one of my best days as a trainer. To travel to the other side of the world and have five winners on the one card was unbelievable.

“We have a good team going over but I just don’t know if everything can go as smoothly as it did last year. We’ve chances in them all.