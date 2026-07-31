American Affair wins the King George Qatar Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The Jim Goldie-trained American Affair reminded everyone of his immense talent when returning to winning ways in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.
The six-year-old burst onto the Group 1 scene with victory in last summer's King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and while unable to add to his tally in four starts since returning from a layoff this term, the flying five furlongs on the Sussex Downs suited him down to the ground.
The 12/1 chance, partnered by regular rider Paul Mulrennan, was drawn in stall nine and ended up making his charge late in the day down by the stands' side rail.
Over on the other side, Asfoora darted for home with a couple of furlongs to travel but her stride began to shorten close home as eventual runner-up Rumstar (6/1) gave chase, with third Time For Sandals (14/1) bidding for glory up the centre of the course.
But as the camera angle straightened at the winning post, it was clear Mulrennan and American Affair had held sway, the Scottish raider gaining Group 2 honours by half a length.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by clipping the winner to 7/1 (from 20s) for the Nunthorpe at York on August 21.
King George Qatar Stakes result
1. AMERICAN AFFAIR 12/1
2. Rumstar 6/1
3. Time For Sandals
4. Asfoora 14/1
Watch free video replay of American Affair winning the King George Qatar Stakes
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Post-race reaction
Will appear here...
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.