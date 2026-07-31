American Affair wins the King George Qatar Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The six-year-old burst onto the Group 1 scene with victory in last summer's King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and while unable to add to his tally in four starts since returning from a layoff this term, the flying five furlongs on the Sussex Downs suited him down to the ground.

The 12/1 chance, partnered by regular rider Paul Mulrennan, was drawn in stall nine and ended up making his charge late in the day down by the stands' side rail.

Over on the other side, Asfoora darted for home with a couple of furlongs to travel but her stride began to shorten close home as eventual runner-up Rumstar (6/1) gave chase, with third Time For Sandals (14/1) bidding for glory up the centre of the course.

But as the camera angle straightened at the winning post, it was clear Mulrennan and American Affair had held sway, the Scottish raider gaining Group 2 honours by half a length.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by clipping the winner to 7/1 (from 20s) for the Nunthorpe at York on August 21.