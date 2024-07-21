Sporting Life
Runners head off to the wood side at Cartmel

Amateur Alice Procter in intensive care following Cartmel fall

By Sporting Life
12:49 · SUN July 21, 2024

Amateur jockey Alice Procter is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a heavy fall at Cartmel on Saturday.

Procter was riding Uggy Uggy Uggy for Keiran Burke in the Cartmel Female Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle when falling at the second flight of obstacles.

There was a delay to the two remaining races on the card as Procter received medical attention on track before being taken via air ambulance to Preston Hospital for further assessment.

A statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund on Sunday morning read: “Amateur jockey Alice Procter had a fall at Cartmel Racecourse yesterday and immediately reported back pain.

“She was flown by helicopter to the major trauma centre at Royal Preston Hospital. Following scans, she was then taken to the operating theatre under the care of the spinal team.

“She is now in the ICU with her family in attendance. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

