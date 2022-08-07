“She was great last time and we’ll see her at York when Jessie Harrington and all those people will be trying to stop her winning five Group Ones in a row,” Prescott told Sky Sports Racing.

She could face her toughest test yet on the Knavesmire, though, with Oaks one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn and Jessie Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon all in contention, along with Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco.

So far all her top-level successes have come overseas, with three in Germany last season and on her only start to date this season at Saint-Cloud.

“She’s fine, I think she was only just there for Saint-Cloud when it all went my way, I was lucky. Whether everything will go my way at York is another thing.

“I think a little bit of the talk about her not being quite ready for it was because I’d said to everybody she hadn’t come in her coat, so it was easy for everyone to say it without fear of contradiction – I’d dug my own grave a bit there!”

Alpinista is as low as 9/4 with William Hill for the York contest, but 7/2 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.