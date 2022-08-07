Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Alpinista in action
Alpinista in action

Alpinista to chase five-timer in Yorkshire Oaks

By Sporting Life
15:09 · SUN August 07, 2022

Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista will attempt to win her fifth Group One in a row in York’s Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 18.

So far all her top-level successes have come overseas, with three in Germany last season and on her only start to date this season at Saint-Cloud.

She could face her toughest test yet on the Knavesmire, though, with Oaks one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn and Jessie Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon all in contention, along with Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco.

“She was great last time and we’ll see her at York when Jessie Harrington and all those people will be trying to stop her winning five Group Ones in a row,” Prescott told Sky Sports Racing.

“She’s fine, I think she was only just there for Saint-Cloud when it all went my way, I was lucky. Whether everything will go my way at York is another thing.

“I think a little bit of the talk about her not being quite ready for it was because I’d said to everybody she hadn’t come in her coat, so it was easy for everyone to say it without fear of contradiction – I’d dug my own grave a bit there!”

Alpinista is as low as 9/4 with William Hill for the York contest, but 7/2 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING