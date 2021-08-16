Alpinista, also successful at the top level in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten last month, was keeping it in the family with her latest victory – in a race won 17 years ago for Prescott, and owner Kirsten Rausing, by her granddam Albanova.

Luke Morris had the 11/10 favourite in contention throughout, but off the strong pace set by outsider and eventual runner-up Nerium.

Alpinista moved closer for pressure to collar the long-time leader inside the final furlong, and then stretched a length and a quarter clear at the line.

Reflecting on the triumph, assistant trainer William Butler told Deutscher Galopp: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic family, and thank you very much to Miss Rausing for sending us such a lovely filly.

“It’s a very lucky family for us, right the way back to (dual Champion Stakes heroine) Alborada – through to Albanova, who won this race in 2004.

“I was here (then) – I don’t look that old, but I was here!”

Frankel filly Alpinista is unbeaten in her four starts this year, including the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, and is unlikely to have finished her four-year-old campaign yet.

She has a Group One entry on the British Champions card at Ascot next month, and another trip to Germany for the Grosser Preis von Bayern in Munich in early November is high on the agenda too.

Butler added: “It’s great – she’s done everything we’ve asked of her this year. That’s four runs, four wins, two Group Ones, a Group Two and a Listed.

“So we’re very, very lucky to have her.

“That (Munich) is probably the next option. There’s (also) the (Qipco British Champions) Fillies And Mares at Ascot to add.

“The main thing is to get her back home and make sure she’s OK – but I think probably pencilled in is Munich.

“With these fillies, you’ve just got to make sure they’re in good form and they’re healthy – and when they are, they can do things like this.”