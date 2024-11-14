Alphonse Le Grande reinstated as winner of Cesarewitch

Apprentice jockey Jamie Powell was deemed to have used his whip 10 times in the closing stages, four more than the permitted allowance, and due to the value of the race the Whip Review Committee awarded the historic handicap to the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Manxman, who had been beaten by a nose.

However, trainer Cathy O’Leary and owners the Bet Small Win Big Syndicate appealed that decision, as did Powell, who had been handed a 28-day suspension.

An independent British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel concluded that one of Powell’s strikes was not intentional, as he made contact with the horse moving his whip from one hand to the other.

Panel chair Sarah Crowther KC said: “We find that his body position was different to the first nine strikes, it seems to us that he was somewhat crouched and off balance to his left and very low in the saddle.

“Whilst his arm and hand were in the same angle as the previous strikes, the change in body position and the different stride of the horse had the effect of changing the angle of the strike.

“It was common ground, that as Mr Powell retrieved his whip from that strike on the way back, pulling it back towards his right-hand side and bringing it forward, there was contact. It seemed to us the question for us was whether that contact constituted use of the whip.”