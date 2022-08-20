Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a straightforward victory in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.
Last seen winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot where she beat a subsequent Group Two winner in Mawj, she was returning from a 64-day break.
While at the two furlong pole Olivia Maralda appeared to be briefly travelling the better of the two, Ryan Moore had yet to fully ask for everything.
Joseph O’Brien’s Thornbrook also emerged looking a threat but Moore was just waiting for the right time to press the button. When he did, the response was pretty immediate and Meditate began to stretch away.
There was a brief moment of alarm inside the last 100 yards when the 8-13 favourite took a false step, colliding with the rail, but she still held off Olivia Maralda by three-quarters of a length.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“It was her first time over seven but she is so laidback and travels along in second gear,” said O’Brien.
“She was very fresh even going down and it was a while since she ran. She even spotted the photographer going to the line. We always thought seven wasn’t going to be a problem for her. She hits the gates very quick but relaxes and is happy to sit there handy. She is very professional and gives you only what you ask.
“The plan was to come here and go for the Moyglare and that is what we are hoping to do. Ryan said that trip was no problem and he felt further would be no problem. She looks a very exciting filly at the moment.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.