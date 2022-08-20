Meditate maintained her unbeaten record with a straightforward victory in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Last seen winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot where she beat a subsequent Group Two winner in Mawj, she was returning from a 64-day break. While at the two furlong pole Olivia Maralda appeared to be briefly travelling the better of the two, Ryan Moore had yet to fully ask for everything. Joseph O’Brien’s Thornbrook also emerged looking a threat but Moore was just waiting for the right time to press the button. When he did, the response was pretty immediate and Meditate began to stretch away. There was a brief moment of alarm inside the last 100 yards when the 8-13 favourite took a false step, colliding with the rail, but she still held off Olivia Maralda by three-quarters of a length.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!