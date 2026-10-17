Almeraq won a third Group 1 of the season in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot

Almeraq didn't disappoint, picking up the winner close home to win by a neck that was perhaps more comfortable than the margin suggests.

Danny Tudhope and Paborus made their move on the run to the furlong pole and took a couple of lengths out of the field but Tom Marquand was weaving through the chasers aboard the 11/10 favourite and connections of the runner-up must have felt a sense of foreboding once Almeraq was in the clear.

Paborus jumped well and raced on his own, hard against the inside rail, for much of the race but the remainder gradually moved across the course to join him.

The pair had been separated by four and a quarter lengths in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock last time but that was on heavy ground and Paborus was expected to be better suited by this quicker surface for all that Almeraq had won on quick ground at Royal Ascot.

The winner of two Group 1s already this season, Almeraq made it three in running down Paborus close home in the six furlong contest.

A delighted Marquand said: “He’s the best in the division. He’s shown versatility all year; good-to-firm ground at Ascot, heavy ground at Haydock, back on good ground here - he’s felt like a proper, proper top-class Group 1 horse on all occasions, and I suppose to win three Group 1s in a year at the distance, you have to be.

“He did have ground to make up, but Ascot’s a very stiff track. He blew Paborous out of the water at Haydock, but he didn’t have to make any ground up that day. I flicked over on to Danny’s [Tudhope] heels with two and a half to run, whereas today he had the same amount of ground to make up from half a furlong out, but he’d already made up a couple. Tougher job, but it just showed how good he was. He’s real class, and he’s gorgeous - he’s not revvy, he’s straightforward, a proper sprinter.”

William Haggas, who also trained Division, said: “He was given a bit to do. I hoped Tom was as confident as it looked, but he did well to get there. He must be the best sprinter around now I would have thought. I’m absolutely thrilled with him. I thought the second had got away. It was a good effort.

“Tom said when he got out he knew he was going to get there. It is terrific. You always hope, but you never expect. To win three Group 1s with him is fantastic. To hopefully produce another stallion for Shadwell [owner] is also very important. Hopefully he is one.

“I’ve not asked the question yet (about going to stud) as I’m fairly frightened of the answer, so I’m keeping quiet!"

Racing manager Angus Gold answered that question, saying: “He is the best around. He is a valuable horse for us going forward at stud. I would be surprised if he is still in training next year. He has been a superstar. We don’t breed many like him, and he has proved he is the best around, and we rather need him at the stud.

“I was just really impressed with the way how he went about it today. I thought the second horse had gone and won the race, but he really put his head down and Tom thought he was always going to get there. It certainly didn’t look like it where I was!

“It is amazing the versatility he has. To win against the best here in June, Haydock looked very good, and today he had to work to do it and show his class, and great mind.

“This lad is a fantastic horse as he has overcome all the adversity. How he walked away from that at York I will never know. I remember watching it at home thinking he was dead as he must have smashed both forelegs the speed he went down. To be standing here a year later is remarkable.”

Richard Brown, racing advisor to Wathnan Racing who owned the placed runners, said: “I thought Paborus had won. Danny said he had never been so certain I was going to win a race. He looked up at the big screen and thought he had got it done, but Almeraq has flown, so full credit to him.

“You would like to win, but you be very proud of the way he has run. He is going to be right there in those big sprints next year. I think we will give him a break now and bring him back next season.

“Division has run a massive race. We haven’t missed a beat with him this year as we have gone from a Commonwealth Cup, to a July Cup, a Maurice de Gheest, and to here. We have made him dance every dance, and he has always turned up.

“He looks to me like he will develop physically from three to four. I hope next year he can be challenging for these big sprint honours. He is solid, consistent and he has a deadly turn off foot. He will get a long holiday now.”