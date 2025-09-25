Almaqam given Champion Stakes at Ascot target

A son of Lope De Vega, Almaqam had been under consideration for an outing in the mile and a half Group One at Longchamp on Sunday week after finishing second over course and distance in the Qatar Prix Foy earlier this month.

However, with conditions appearing to be on the quick side at the French track, Walker is keen to keep the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt back for the mile and a quarter Group One prize at the Berkshire track on October 18th instead.

Walker said: “I doubt with this weather, sadly, that will be going to the Arc. In a way I would be happy if it is fast ground as I’m so torn between the Arc and the Champion Stakes.

“You could probably do both, but thirteen days is tough. The Champion Stakes, for well over a year, has been his race and I’d be gutted to leave that race at Longchamp.

“I’ll speak to Sheikh Ahmed’s team and see what they want to do, but looking at the forecast I would be inclined to leave it and wait for Ascot.”