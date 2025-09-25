Almaqam given Champion Stakes at Ascot target

Ed Walker has revealed that Almaqam is likely to bypass the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in favour of a tilt at the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.
A son of Lope De Vega, Almaqam had been under consideration for an outing in the mile and a half Group One at Longchamp on Sunday week after finishing second over course and distance in the Qatar Prix Foy earlier this month.
However, with conditions appearing to be on the quick side at the French track, Walker is keen to keep the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt back for the mile and a quarter Group One prize at the Berkshire track on October 18th instead.
Walker said: “I doubt with this weather, sadly, that will be going to the Arc. In a way I would be happy if it is fast ground as I’m so torn between the Arc and the Champion Stakes.
“You could probably do both, but thirteen days is tough. The Champion Stakes, for well over a year, has been his race and I’d be gutted to leave that race at Longchamp.
“I’ll speak to Sheikh Ahmed’s team and see what they want to do, but looking at the forecast I would be inclined to leave it and wait for Ascot.”
However, Walker is likely to be represented at Longchamp in two Group One contests on the undercard with Qilin Queen on course for the Prix de l’Opera and stablemate Mgheera on track for the Prix de l’Abbaye.
He added: “We will probably run Qilin Queen in the Opera. Kieren (Shoemark) said in the Prix de Malleret that she just clung on and that she should come back to ten furlongs.
“She may have been a bit outclassed in the Yorkshire Oaks, but she didn't get home.
"She is a Group Two winner, and it is decent ground, we may as well have a go as she loves Longchamp.
“Mgheera has done very little wrong apart from not going in the stalls at Royal Ascot. Her race really was the Nunthorpe where she didn’t jump, which she can do.
“She ran well at the Curragh, and jumped better, but the ground was a bit soft. If it is decent ground and she gets a decent draw, and she can jump, we will try to win back-to-back Abbayes.”
