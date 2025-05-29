Almaqam made all the running under Oisin Murphy as he sunk the previously unbeaten Ombudsman in the Group 3 Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown.
Ed Walker's four-year-old was hampered in the Gordon Richards Stakes at the same track last time on his seasonal reappearance, but Murphy erased any more hard-luck fears by getting his mount quickly away from the inside stall in one.
The change in tactics worked a treat as Almaqam found plenty off the front end as he ran out a comfortable length-and-three quarter winner in great style.
It could be the platform to a tilt at the top level and Paddy Power cut the son of Lope De Vega to 8/1 (from 14/1) for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot.
Walker said: “Thank God. He has got a great attitude. Last year we had him in a lip chain in the preliminaries, but this year we took it off and he is just asleep and he is so laid back.
“I think that is what got him beat last time as he was still on his winter holiday. He flopped out of the gates and he flopped round and didn’t really help Tom (Marquand) out.
“He had definitely sharpened up at home for that run. I was worried about the ground as I saw the soft ground horses coming out this morning and I thought what do they know that I don’t. The good-to-firm in there made me nervous, but I walked the track and it is good ground.
“When the Gosden horse loomed up I thought we are cooked here, but he was really tough and he stays well.
“It was a big day for him, and my team, and myself as we have all believed a lot in this horse. We skipped a couple of Group Ones at the weekend to come here and get the job done and thank God he did.”
Although Almaqam was cut for the Prince Of Wales's at Royal Ascot next month the Lambourn handler was looking forward to tackling targets later in the campaign with his new stable star.
He added: “Ryan (Moore) said last year at Longchamp he would definitely get a mile and a half and I told him about his pedigree and he said maybe not, but Oisin said exactly the same that he would stay a mile and half.
“We have stuck him in the Arc and I’ve never hidden how much I think about this horse. I think ground is absolutely key and it will be hard to know exactly what to do with him through the summer, but I think good ground is as quick as he wants to be.
“We will keep an eye on it (Royal Ascot). I always thought the Champion Stakes would be for him rather than the Arc, but I stuck him in that for a reason as Ryan said about a mile and a half and now Oisin has said about that.”
Oisin Murphy said: “He gave me a really nice feel today. Ed’s comments were that he is very relaxed and easy to ride. I loved his temperament.
“He has run to a high level – Ombudsman is a fair benchmark. I didn’t discuss it with Ed but I had a good think about it when Bolster and Ancient Wisdom came out of the race, I thought I might be able to lead and I was able to sort of dictate without slowing down too much.
“Ed is right – there is loads of juice in the ground today and that is probably key as he is a big horse with big feet.
“He has a bright future provided he continues to get his conditions. I think that was a decent renewal of the Brigadier Gerard. Obviously it’s a very famous race and the second was unbeaten. We were both clear of the field and I think they are two smart horses.”
Although the defeat saw Ombudsman lose his unbeaten status, a trip to the Royal meeting is still very much on the agenda.
Thady Gosden said: “It was a very pleasing run. He hasn’t run for over 200 days and he was giving three pounds to the winner as well there.
“He was a little fresh early on, but he settled nicely and quickened up the straight nicely. Obviously the winner is a smart horse, but it was a pleasing performance first time back.
“Hopefully he comes out of this well and is one to look forward to at the Royal meeting.
“The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is one option, but there is another mile and a quarter race. We will see how he comes out of this race and what the races are looking like.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.