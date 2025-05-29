It could be the platform to a tilt at the top level and Paddy Power cut the son of Lope De Vega to 8/1 (from 14/1) for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot.

The change in tactics worked a treat as Almaqam found plenty off the front end as he ran out a comfortable length-and-three quarter winner in great style.

Ed Walker's four-year-old was hampered in the Gordon Richards Stakes at the same track last time on his seasonal reappearance, but Murphy erased any more hard-luck fears by getting his mount quickly away from the inside stall in one.

Walker said: “Thank God. He has got a great attitude. Last year we had him in a lip chain in the preliminaries, but this year we took it off and he is just asleep and he is so laid back.

“I think that is what got him beat last time as he was still on his winter holiday. He flopped out of the gates and he flopped round and didn’t really help Tom (Marquand) out.

“He had definitely sharpened up at home for that run. I was worried about the ground as I saw the soft ground horses coming out this morning and I thought what do they know that I don’t. The good-to-firm in there made me nervous, but I walked the track and it is good ground.

“When the Gosden horse loomed up I thought we are cooked here, but he was really tough and he stays well.

“It was a big day for him, and my team, and myself as we have all believed a lot in this horse. We skipped a couple of Group Ones at the weekend to come here and get the job done and thank God he did.”

Although Almaqam was cut for the Prince Of Wales's at Royal Ascot next month the Lambourn handler was looking forward to tackling targets later in the campaign with his new stable star.

He added: “Ryan (Moore) said last year at Longchamp he would definitely get a mile and a half and I told him about his pedigree and he said maybe not, but Oisin said exactly the same that he would stay a mile and half.

“We have stuck him in the Arc and I’ve never hidden how much I think about this horse. I think ground is absolutely key and it will be hard to know exactly what to do with him through the summer, but I think good ground is as quick as he wants to be.

“We will keep an eye on it (Royal Ascot). I always thought the Champion Stakes would be for him rather than the Arc, but I stuck him in that for a reason as Ryan said about a mile and a half and now Oisin has said about that.”