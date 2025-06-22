Allonsy sets course record at Pontefract in listed victory

The four-year-old progressed through the handicap ranks in 2024, winning four on the trot between June and August, before signing off with a second in this grade at Ascot in October.

Allonsy had finished no better than midfield in two starts in the current campaign but returned to her best with a game success in the 12 furlong contest.

She still had most of the tightly grouped field in front of her turning for home but a large gap opened for Hector Crouch as the field fanned across the track and Allonsy didn't need a second invitation, powering to the front and always holding Karmology despite there being just a neck between them at the line.

The pair pulled three and a half lengths clear of Meribella, trained, like the winner, by Ralph Beckett, in third.

The winning time of 2.33.68 was a new course record.

Crouch told Racing TV: "It looked a nice race for her. She'd been pitched in at the deep end in Group 3 company so to drop back into listed class and get her head in front, it's very important for her owner / breeder.

"She's extremely harder. Once we got her figured out in her three-year-old career she did nothing but improve, she finished second in a listed race at Ascot at the backend. She was a little bit frustrating and we switched her riding her really prominently and aggressively and it made a big difference, she's grown up a lot, you don't have to ride her quite as forwards.

"We'll go back up in grade now and see what she can do, she's got nothing to lose and she's fabulously tough."