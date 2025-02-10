Allmankind added to James Owen Cheltenham team

Allmankind has emerged as the latest string to trainer James Owen’s Cheltenham bow.
Winner of the 2020 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase for Dan Skelton, he switched to the Newmarket trainer at the start of the campaign and now all roads lead to the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at Prestbury Park.
The handler told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It was actually Tim Gredley’s idea to go hunter chasing with him to hopefully qualify for the 'Foxhunters' and he’s two from two in men’s opens at Horseheath then Higham yesterday.
“It was a good performance in a good time yesterday, he jumped well and now he’s qualified. He was good this morning so it’s all systems go for the Friday of Cheltenham.
“He’s become really amenable settling in the races, jumped well yesterday and he’s a highly talented horse, a Grade One winner, he goes there with every chance.”
At the other end of the age spectrum stablemate Lavender Hill Mob is set to have one more race before his own March target.
That’s the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and while on one hand delighted with his current handicap mark, connections are worried it won’t be enough to get him into the race.
“The entries come out soon but 121 is going to be on the line, he’s improving all the time and he’ll go to the Victor Ludorum or the Adonis, and the Adonis is probably a race we’d like to run in,” Owen said.
“We’ll look at what’s in it, but he probably needs to go up a couple of pounds to definitely get in at Cheltenham."
