Allmankind added to James Owen Cheltenham team

Winner of the 2020 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase for Dan Skelton, he switched to the Newmarket trainer at the start of the campaign and now all roads lead to the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at Prestbury Park.

The handler told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It was actually Tim Gredley’s idea to go hunter chasing with him to hopefully qualify for the 'Foxhunters' and he’s two from two in men’s opens at Horseheath then Higham yesterday.

“It was a good performance in a good time yesterday, he jumped well and now he’s qualified. He was good this morning so it’s all systems go for the Friday of Cheltenham.

“He’s become really amenable settling in the races, jumped well yesterday and he’s a highly talented horse, a Grade One winner, he goes there with every chance.”