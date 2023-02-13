Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Allaho is clear of his rivals in the Punchestown Gold Cup
Allaho - misses Cheltenham Festival

Allaho ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
15:41 · MON February 13, 2023

Dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho will not bid for a hat-trick at next month’s Cheltenham Festival after suffering an abdominal bleed.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Ryanair in 2021 under Rachael Blackmore and successfully defended his crown with a sublime front-running performance last season in the hands of Paul Townend.

He stepped up to three miles to win the Punchestown Gold Cup the following month, but has not been seen in competitive action since, with an autumn setback ruling out a possible tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton Boxing Day.

Hopes were high that Allaho would return to action at the Festival – but Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, has confirmed he will miss the showpiece meeting after suffering a further setback.

Sporting Life app

A statement read: “Having worked pleasingly this past Saturday, Allaho was found to be uncomfortable after working and was then taken to the Fethard Equine Hospital, where he was found to have suffered some sort of abdominal bleed.

“Although a very rare condition, this was obviously of great concern. However, following treatment his condition appears to have stabilised.

“According to Willie Mullins this morning, Allaho is bright and comfortable with a normal heart rate, so obviously this is most encouraging, but we have to play things day by day.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING