Allaho ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Ryanair in 2021 under Rachael Blackmore and successfully defended his crown with a sublime front-running performance last season in the hands of Paul Townend.

He stepped up to three miles to win the Punchestown Gold Cup the following month, but has not been seen in competitive action since, with an autumn setback ruling out a possible tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton Boxing Day.

Hopes were high that Allaho would return to action at the Festival – but Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, has confirmed he will miss the showpiece meeting after suffering a further setback.