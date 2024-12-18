All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith returns with his all-weather column and has two recommended bets at Kempton this evening.

The Charlie Hills-trained Iberian added a touch of class to Southwell’s card on Saturday and he duly got the job done in his return from five months off and a breathing operation on a four-runner minor event. He was recording his first win since the 2023 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, where he beat subsequent Group 1 winners Sunway and Rosallion, who have developed into smart and high-class performers since. Iberian got away with dropping down to a bare six furlongs for the first time, and he actually did well to reel in the well-backed runner-up who had the run of the race in what turned into a muddling contest. Iberian didn’t need to improve to do so, but it was still encouraging to see him get back on track, clearly benefiting from a breathing operation, and promising for better still, especially when moving back up in trip – he could reportedly head to Saudia Arabia early next year for some valuable pots.

The day prior Alrazeen put himself in the picture for the Marathon on All-Weather Finals Day. He has appreciated the step up to two miles of late, winning his last two starts over that trip, and he was a commanding victor at Southwell on Friday. That race was also run at a muddling gallop, but Alrazeen was always well positioned, and proved much too good for his rivals in the end, produced to lead two furlongs out and in control entering the final furlong. He is clearly on an upward curve now and although he holds an entry at Southwell this Friday he’s an unlikely runner. His trainer Gay Kelleway recently said: “Alrazeen has come out of Southwell really well. I have him entered on Friday but he won’t run. I wanted to cover myself just in case the handicapper put him up to a ridiculous mark. He has gone up 6lb, which I think is fair. “He is a big baby really, as he is still only three. He looks like he is improving and it feels that way at home as well. He has turned a corner lately as he was a bit naughty to ride to begin with. He has turned himself into a racehorse now and is nice and tractable. “The Northumberland Plate stands out as a long-term target and there are some nice races this winter before then. He will probably go for a 0-85 at Newcastle on January 1 and, if all goes well there, he could go back to Newcastle on January 17 for the trials meeting. “His ultimate aim will be Finals Day and we also have our eye on the All-Weather Bonus as well, as he is currently 16th in the overall leaderboard.”

At Kempton last Wednesday Champagne Prince landed good support under a clever ride from William Buick in the Unibet Wild Flower Listed Stakes and he continues to go from strength to strength on the all-weather. Admittedly, it was a below-par renewal of that contest, which was won by multiple top-level winner Rebel’s Romance 12 months earlier, but that is to take nothing away from Champagne Prince, who recorded another career-best effort albeit seen to maximum effect from the front. The Winter Derby is reportedly his next target, but he will likely to take another step forward to come out on top there, while similar tactics will also be harder to pull off round Lingfield.

Wednesday Kempton tips There are a couple of competitive handicaps at Kempton this evening and one horse who I think will run a big race back under the lights at this venue is LOCAL HERO in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap (18:40).

He made a striking impression when making a successful debut over this course and distance in August last year. The form of that race hasn’t really worked out, but he looked well above-average that day, readily thumping a couple who had already shown plenty by five and a half lengths, and really catching the eye as he drew clear in the final furlong – the timefigure also gave the visual impression he created substance. Indeed, he flopped in Listed company on turf next time, but he has built a solid record on the all-weather since, finishing runner-up to the useful Grey Cuban over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in April, and also recorded a second career success over seven furlongs back at this course in June. That was on his handicap debut from a mark of 85 and once again he looked impressive, displaying a decisive turn of foot to quickly settle matters entering the final furlong. Once again, those in behind haven’t really done anything for the form, but Local Hero was in a different league once more, and the timefigure wasn’t bad, either. Local Hero shaped well enough over his return from three months off over seven furlongs at Lingfield five weeks ago, having no real excuses, but at least bouncing back to something like his best form, which is encouraging with a view to returning to Kempton. This track clearly suits him well and that effort should have blown any cobwebs away, while I also think he’ll appreciate the return to a mile given how he plugged on at Lingfield last time. He’s just 3lb higher in the weights than for his latest success and, though this race has a fair bit of depth, it has the potential to be run at a strong pace, which will suit, and he will hopefully get a good sit from his draw in stall 1. Half an hour later I also think the Andrew Balding-trained FIRE DEMON can get back on the up after a break and returned to the all-weather in the Try Unibet’s Improved Bet Builder Handicap (19:10).