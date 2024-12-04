All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Andrew Asquith has looked over the card at Kempton this evening and has landed on two recommended bets.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday December 4 1pt win Cyclonite in the 5.10 Kempton at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Absolute Star in the 6.40 Kempton at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

All-weather racing is back this week and there is some excellent action at both Lingfield and Kempton. The Winter Oaks Trial takes place at the former track this afternoon and Simon & Ed Crisford, who have won the last two renewals, appear to have another leading chance with another improving three-year-old in Charlotte’s Webb. She is building a positive record on the all-weather, and was impressive at Newcastle last time, just pushed out in the closing stages to assert from the second and third who also arrived in good form. This will be her first visit to Lingfield, which will present a sharper test than Newcastle, but she won well enough at Wolverhampton two starts back, and she is clearly a filly on an upward curve that is taking on largely more exposed rivals. Charlotte’s Webb looks the likeliest winner but is priced accordingly. As previously mentioned, Kempton is my preferred punting track on the all-weather, so I’m going to focus on that meeting this evening. There is an interesting nursery over six furlongs and I’m interested in US-bred CYCLONITE, who is returning from four months off and has been gelded since last seen also.

He is by smart US-sprinter Bucchero, who was a multiple winner on dirt, out of a Street Cry mare who was also successful in America, so he’s very much bred to excel on an artificial surface. Cyclonite has also shown his best form on the all-weather, too, yet to finish out of the first three, and impressing when opening his account over six furlongs at Newcastle in August. He tanked through that race, getting a nice tow into proceedings and still on the bridle two furlongs from home, while he also looked more straightforward than previously when asked to go and win his race, really knuckling down in the closing stages to be snugly on top at the line from another nursery debutant.

Admittedly, there have been no winners emerge from that race, but the runner-up has run respectably from higher marks since, and they did pull clear of the remainder. Cyclonite wasn’t in the same form back on turf at York when last seen, but he was in much deeper waters that day, and it may pay to put a line through that effort, as he sweated up beforehand, was awkward leaving the stalls and also lost his position early. That was also over seven furlongs, which may be a step too far for him this year, and I’m taking it as a positive that he’s been gelded since, as he had shown some signs of temperament previously. James Ferguson hasn’t had many runners of late, but the last two he’s saddled have both won, so there is clearly nothing wrong with the form of the yard, and he is well birthed in stall 1. Just to his outside is Berkshire Kameo, who tends to go forward, so hopefully he can sit in behind that rival and be in a good position to strike in the straight. Later on the card, ABSOLUTE STAR is an interesting stable switcher now having her first start for Roger Varian (previously with Archie Watson). Aside from the positive stable switch, her form stacks up well, too.