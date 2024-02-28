All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Our man takes a look at the action at Kempton this evening and has two recommended bets.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday, February 28 1pt win Eligible in 7.00 Kempton at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Alafdhal in 8.00 Kempton at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It isn't the most inspiring card at Kempton this evening, but the most interesting race on the card is the 0-85 handicap over a mile, which has a competitive look to it, but the favourite, Umberto, looks opposable to me. He shaped well behind some nice types last season, but he didn’t always appear to be putting it all in and he proved expensive to follow. He was tried in headgear on his last two starts, but that is left off for his return and, though the booking of Oisin Murphy is a positive sign, I will be passing him over on his return from six months off. Lady of Arabia and Gavi di Gavi finished first and second over this course and distance last month and both have to be respected. The former is building an excellent record round here – she is a three-time course and distance winner – while the latter is now better off at the weights and is handicapped to strike. There is a stronger pace forecast in this race, too, which will suit Gavi di Gavi, so I would marginally favour him to reverse that form. However, the horse I’m interested in is ELIGIBLE, who has proved better than ever since his return to action in November, producing a career-best effort when resuming winning ways at his favoured Southwell last month. That race produced a very good timefigure and the form is working out well, with the runner-up, third and fifth all winning races since.

Eligible shaped as though still in top form at the same course last time, but that race didn’t pan out ideally for him, having to make up ground out wide on the home turn and finding himself on the stand-side rail in the straight, which resulted in him having to make his challenge away from the principals. He still stayed on well in the closing stages to be beaten just two lengths, doing especially well to finish as close as he did in a race where the pace held up and the first two were progressive four-year-olds. The winner has since won a strong handicap over this course and distance and the runner-up has also run well in defeat again since. That race arguably had more depth to it than this and Eligible races from the same mark now.

He can be slowly away sometimes, but he is often held up anyway and a strong pace, which he should get here, is key to him. He finished runner-up to a progressive type on his only start at this track when trained by Clive Cox and, since this yard moved to a joint license, they haven’t had too many runners at Kempton. Joanna Mason has only ridden for the yard twice at this course in that time period, resulting in a second place and a win back in 2021, so Eligible looks an intriguing runner, especially given the positive form of the stable in recent weeks. Another horse I am interested in later on the card is ALAFDHAL, who had tumbled down to an attractive mark when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last month, and there was plenty to like about that success.

He overcame the widest draw on that occasion, given a patient ride and was always travelling well, deserving extra credit for weaving his way through rivals in the congested finish in the straight. He was making good headway in behind horses when having to switch between rivals for a run in the final furlong, finding plenty to get through the gaps under a hand ride and he had a bit in hand at the line. Alafdhal was drawn much better last time but endured a messy race, getting bumped early and unable to open up in the straight, short of room with rivals to either side and unable to get through the gap this time. He wasn’t given a hard time once his chance had gone, though, and he is well worth another chance to confirm himself in top form. He is still well treated on the pick of his efforts and another positive is that Rossa Ryan, leading rider on the all-weather this season, retains the ride. Published at 0930 GMT on 28/02/24