Andrew Asquith rounds up the action from All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday and highlights some horses to keep on the right side for the turf season.

The overall turnout and calibre of horse on All-Weather Finals Day may have been disappointing given the amount of prize money on offer, but it was still an enjoyable card with some clues for the future. Mick Appleby was crowned champion all-weather trainer for a record seventh time, but he didn’t manage to break his Finals Day hoodoo with his main hope, Annaf, failing to justify sustained support in the Sprint, though he left the impression he still has more to offer. For a race which wasn’t short on quality, it was deprived of horses who like to race prominently, which resulted in Diligent Harry getting a relatively easy lead and his rider kept enough in reserve to fight off the challengers in the closing stages.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Annaf moved into the race in a threatening fashion – he traded 1.33 in-running on Betfair – but he was unable to make up the ground needed in the closing stages. He would have been seen to better effect in a more truly-run race, with his early exuberance probably a factor in being unable to sustain his finishing effort at a stiffer track than Lingfield where he had shown an impressive turn of foot in two of his three wins this year. Annaf is yet to win on turf but he shaped quite well in a few competitive handicaps last season and, given he looks a more rounded model this year, he should continue to give a good account if kept on the go heading into the summer; he ran well in a listed event at Ascot last year. Some very smart performances have been produced in the Easter Classic since its inception in 2014, but this year's renewal, won by Notre Belle Bete who found some improvement on just his second start over a mile and a quarter, was no more than average. Still, he was notably strong in the betting representing the Andrew Balding yard who enjoyed an excellent day and it is hard to knock the willing attitude he displayed in the closing stages to hold off my fancy Base Note.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The runner-up is developing into somewhat of a cliff horse for me as I once again feel like he shaped well, and that it is also backed up by the clock. Base Note received a 15 lb sectional upgrade by Timeform, coming home fastest of all in the last three furlongs and 0.21 seconds quicker than the winner. It was also more noteworthy as this came over a mile and a quarter in a steadily-run race, the first time Base Note has raced over a trip so short for nearly a year. He hasn’t beaten a rival in two starts on turf, however, so in his case he is a horse to remain interested in kept to an artificial surface.

The withdrawal of Shaquille took some gloss off the Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship but Desert Cop took a big step forward to follow up his previous win at Kempton and the runner-up, who set the standard, adds substance to the form. Desert Cop is from a family that has served connections well and it is no surprise that he has shown improved form since stepping back in trip to six furlongs given the speed in his pedigree. There is no reason why he won’t prove at least as effective on turf, while the zest he went with here also suggests he wouldn’t be out of place dropped to the minimum trip.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

I also thought The X O ran a cracker in third given how much he had to find on the figures and he strikes me as a horse who will take another step forward when moving up in trip. He has left the impression that seven furlongs will suit him well on the all-weather in recent months and there is no reason why he won’t take to turf. He is another to add to your Sporting Life My Stable, likely to be up to winning more races this year, particularly when back in a handicap. The Marathon was another race which wasn’t the deepest in terms of quality and that was outlined by 10-year-old Rainbow Dreamer taking the honours and in turn reversing form with several rivals. He wouldn’t be sure to confirm this form next time, though, and the second and third have much more likeable profiles moving forward. Fleurman has enjoyed a productive couple of months since returning to the Flat and he will remain competitive in staying events back on turf when moving back into handicaps, while I also agree with Timeform’s reporter who stated he looks an ideal type for the Northumberland Plate back at Newcastle. He didn’t help himself by hanging to his left under pressure in the closing stages, but he is a likeable type on the whole and is a horse to remain positive about.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The same can be said for Barenboim, particularly back at around a mile and a half. You can’t really say he doesn’t stay two miles, but whether he can produce his best form at the trip is up for debate in my eyes, though it is hard not to be impressed by what he has accomplished, and the manner in which he has achieved it since switching to David O’Meara. Berkshire Shadow secured a treble on the card for Andrew Balding in the Mile but it was another race that is hard to get too excited by the bare form. He didn’t need to improve on the form which saw him win a listed contest at Wolverhampton on his previous start and his main form rival didn’t run his race. Berkshire Shadow wasn’t beaten too far in the 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace last season, but he will likely prove vulnerable back on turf up against more unexposed rivals. One of the biggest disappointments at Newcastle on Good Friday was the Roger Varian-trained Manaafith who could only finish fourth in the Fillies’ And Mares’ event. She arrived on the back of a career-best effort when beating the boys in a listed event at Lingfield and, while she typically travelled well and came on the scene looking very threatening, she was unable to go through with her effort which petered out in the closing stages. She will reportedly head to stud now for a date with Group 1-winning sprinter Minzaal.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

That meant that Queen Aminatu had an easier task on her hands and she continued her progression to make it three wins in a row on her return from four months off. The winning margin was one and a quarter lengths, but she had much more in hand, showing a smart turn of foot as she quickened into the lead inside the final furlong having moved comfortably through the race. Her improvement has coincided with being switched to the all-weather (all five of her wins have come on an artificial surface) but she had some solid form on turf last season and this performance entitles her to be competitive in minor pattern company in the coming months.

One of the biggest success stories of the all-weather season has been the rise of jockey Billy Loughnane, who rode an impressive 41 winners while also throwing in a trip to America. He really started to catch the eye at the turn of the year, riding 23 winners in January alone. Loughnane’s claim will be much sought after now the Flat season has started proper and he has quickly shown he is as accomplished at riding on turf as he is the all-weather, with his victory on his first ride at Musselburgh on Saturday providing an example. He really is a talent who will continue to progress as he faces different challenges this year and seems sure to throw down a stern challenge to Benoit de la Sayette in his attempt to add the champion apprentice title to his all-weather one.