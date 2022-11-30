Our all-weather expert has a recommended bet in the Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton on Wednesday evening and also nominates a horse for your trackers.

There are two nine-race cards on the all-weather in Britain on Wednesday and the feature race of the day is the Listed Wild Flower Stakes which takes place at Kempton this evening (7.50). It looks a competitive renewal on paper and it is no surprise to see Siskany heading the betting as he has the best form on offer and has already won at this level twice this year at Meydan and Newmarket. It is worth remembering that he was beaten at 5/2-on in this race 12 months ago by the reopposing Garden Paradise, though, and at the price he is trading this morning, it makes sense to take him on under his penalty. Garden Paradise was allowed an easy time of it in front last year, but she may face more competition for the lead this time round with Wild Crusade in the field, who ran a cracker when runner-up to a progressive stablemate in a similar event over course and distance last month. Wild Crusade can boast form figures of 2112 at Kempton, with both of his wins coming over this course and distance, but he continues to shape as though he is worth another try over further, and he may prove vulnerable to a rival with a better turn of foot once more at this level.

The horse that stands out to me is BELLOCCIO, who showed a brilliant attitude when winning a competitive renewal of the Rosebury Handicap here earlier in the year, and maintained his unbeaten record on all-weather when also successful in a valuable handicap at this course four weeks ago. Both of those wins came over 11 furlongs but a return to a mile and a half is of no concern. The two times he has contested similar trips on turf – in the King Edward III Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes – he has come up short on ability rather than stamina, and he is clearly very progressive on this surface.

Belloccio was well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race last time - all of the placed horses came from the rear of the field - but such was his dominance on the day, you would be hard pressed to say he wouldn’t have won no matter how the race panned out. Admittedly, he faces sterner opposition now, but with question marks over a couple of better-fancied rivals, I would always favour the horse who probably hasn’t reached his ceiling yet, and he should be able to get a good tow into the race. Furthermore, Jamie Spencer looks an ideal replacement for David Egan, who has been on for his last two wins but has a good book of rides at Lingfield today. One of those is aboard the Roger Varian-trained Greatgadian, who has been well supported in the overnight markets and into this morning for a competitive mile and a quarter handicap (2.25).

It isn’t a surprise he has attracted support as he is unbeaten in three starts on an artificial surface and, based on his defeat of another smart performer in a handicap at Chelmsford earlier in the year, he is potentially well treated. That success came from a 3 lb lower mark, but he deserved extra credit that day as he came from the rear of the field to run down the runner-up who was allowed to set his own fractions in front. That isn’t easy to do at Chelmsford and his subsequent exploits on turf suggest he is a much better horse on the all-weather.

Greatgadian has fared well with the draw (stall 3) and he should be able to sit in a pocket with the likes of Value Theory and Chasing Aphrodite, who both like to either make the running or race prominently, expected to come across early from wide draws. Luck in-running is always a factor at Lingfield, but Greatgadian possesses a good turn of foot at this trip, and he should have the gears to help him get out of any potential trouble which arises. He looks a worthy favourite. As mentioned last week, I was looking forward to the Hyde Stakes at Kempton which took place on Monday, and particularly the return of Cash, who had shaped with considerable promise on his first two starts. However, only four went to post and it was an underwhelming renewal on the whole, the outsider of the field able to dictate a steady pace in front and draw clear of his rivals in the straight. Undoubtedly, Cash underperformed, especially given the amount of support which came for him, but a steadily-run four-runner race over a mile was never going to be his bag. He was better behaved at the stalls, though, and hopefully he can stand more racing moving forward. A slight concern would be that he flashed his tail a little when Jamie Spencer reached for his whip, but he didn’t do it at Sandown on his previous start, so it is probably too early to take too harsh of a view. On this evidence, Cash will be much happier back in a more truly-run race, and when moving back up in trip; he remains with potential.