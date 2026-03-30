All-Weather Finals Day: Sir Les Patterson leads Irish charge

Sir Les Patterson leads the Irish raiding party for All-Weather Finals Day, with the five-year-old heading the betting and weights for the Sprint Handicap over six furlongs.
A three-time winner on the all-weather for Harry Eustace, Sir Les Patterson has made his mark at Dundalk over the winter for Stephen Thorne with two emphatic handicap victories that have seen him go up 17lb to a mark of 107.
Following a four-length verdict over subsequent winner Dark Ace in November, the five-year-old warmed up for Good Friday with another smooth come-from-behind success last month.
Thorne, who was Ireland’s champion all-weather trainer last season, said: “This has been the grand plan with Sir Les Patterson. His performance the last day was frighteningly good, because we felt he was just ready to start back and would take a big step forward from it.
“The handicapper did not miss him, which means he will have to lump top weight, but he is relatively unexposed under these conditions. It will take the performance of a Group horse to win but, in fairness, his work lately is showing that.
“He performed well on straight tracks last year, including at York before we bought him. I think the stiff six furlongs at Newcastle will suit him better than Dundalk as he stays seven. Something to aim at late would be ideal as well because he has ended up getting there too soon in his recent wins.
“We are well aware how difficult it will be to take a race as competitive as this off top weight, but we have been delighted with his preparation and would not swap him for anything.”
Gaucher is set to provide Willie Mullins with a first Finals Day runner in the Midnite All-Weather Easter Classic. A multiple Graded winner over hurdles, the son of Frankel has won his last two starts at Dundalk by an aggregate of 11.5 lengths.
Amo Racing and its principle Irish trainer Robson de Aguiar have two contenders entered, namely progressive filly Carolina Jetstream and talented sprinter Valiant Force.
Tribal Star features among three potential representatives for Ado McGuinness, with the five-year-old hoping to improve on his second behind Wonder Legend in last year’s Midnite All-Weather Easter Plate.
Indigo Dream will be looking to reverse the form with Stateira in the BetMGM Fillies’ And Mares’ Championship Handicap, having finished third behind the impressive winner on AWC Trials Day at Newcastle in January. Ross O’ Sullivan’s four-year-old is 11lb better off at the weights this time.
Dundalk Listed winner Andab has been entered by Joseph O’Brien in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes. The son of Saxon Warrior is well-travelled, having run at Ascot, Goodwood and Deauville last year and finished a head second in Qatar’s Al Rayyan Mile in February.
Irish-trained horses have registered two victories on Finals Day, with Captain Joy taking the Mile for Tracey Collins in 2016 and Adrian Murray’s Elegant Man dominating the Easter Classic two years ago.
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