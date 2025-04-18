All-Weather Championships Finals Day: Review, reaction and replays

Check out the reports, reaction and free video replays from All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle.
Balding completes Finals Day hat-trick
Andrew Balding secured a third straight victory in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap with Berkshire Whisper, who justified 9/2 favouritism with a decisive win.
In a race that produced plenty of hard-luck stories, Oisin Murphy kept things simple on the Dark Angel colt as he raced handily down the stands’ rail. A host of horses looked to hold chances with a furlong and a half to race until Berkshire Whisper took command entering the final half-furlong and quickened away to score by a cosy length and a quarter.
Master Technician (18/1) and Cyclonite (14/1) claimed the places in a bunch finish for the minor honours, with fourth Tuco Salamanca one of several horses to meet trouble in running.
Murphy said: “Berkshire Whisper is a very straightforward horse. He is learning on the job and getting more impressive with each start. He only beat three runners last time and today he was against hardened handicappers but he rose to the task. I was able to fill up and he went through the line well. He has a lot of size and we hope he can progress. Paul Spickett is a lucky owner – Andrew trained a Coventry Stakes winner for him, and I am sure he would like another Royal Ascot winner.”
Winning owner Spickett said: “It is amazing, absolutely amazing. Berkshire Whisper is a brilliant horse and he deserved that. I am over the moon, and Oisin gave him a peach of a ride.
When asked about the future, he said: “What do you think? It has got to be top hat and tails, hasn’t it? Got to be. The Commonwealth Cup has to be on the agenda. Andrew is amazing and the family is amazing. All the guys and girls at Kingsclere look after me very well, so the horses won’t be going anywhere else.”
Anna Lisa Balding said: “It is always difficult to have three in the same race, but all three have run blooming well, and to win it for Paul Spickett is wonderful. Berkshire Whisper is an improving horse. He is a little bit quirky – as you probably saw earlier, he wasn’t an easy lead around – so it makes it even more rewarding. We shall see how he is tomorrow, but Royal Ascot is always a dream, so fingers crossed.”
Legend maintains family honour
Glittering Legend (9/2) emulated his half-brother Megallan with victory in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes as he gamely denied Bowmark in the opening race of Newcastle’s Finals Day card.
The most experienced of the six runners with five starts under his belt, Glittering Legend was steadied towards the rear of the field by Daniel Muscutt, who produced the son of Too Darn Hot with two furlongs remaining.
Bowmark quickened down the centre of the course to hit the front a furlong and a half out, although the 6/4 favourite was collared by Glittering Legend approaching the final half-furlong.
Glittering Legend asserted in the closing strides to prevail by a neck and provide trainer James Fanshawe with a first Finals Day success. The front two pulled a length and three-quarters ahead of third home Royal Playwright.
Fanshawe said: "I am absolutely delighted – Glittering Legend is a star horse. Mark McStay bought him at the Somerville Sale. He was very naughty to begin with but, now he is getting it together, he is a really useful three-year-old. I told Dan to get some cover because we thought there would be some pace, but it looked like in front they were controlling it – it didn’t look like they were going that quick. He is tough, experienced, and that probably stood him in good stead today.
“He came there travelling beautifully and I just hoped he’d seen the Gosden horse up the middle. That’s the thing in these sorts of races at this time of year, you don’t know what you are taking on. I think it was quite a way back to the third as well. The question now is whether we step him up to a mile and a quarter. I’ll speak to Mr Ho his owner and we’ll come up with a plan from there, but I would say he will end up at Royal Ascot.”
Muscutt said: “Glittering Legend was taking on some fairly talked-up rivals, but we were bullish about this horse. He is plenty streetwise enough and I think that counted for a lot. I probably had the cleanest run of the whole race, just in behind the speed. He had to work in between horses and challenge on the right part of the track, and he hit the line good.
“He is not a slow miler by any stretch of the imagination – he has a good turn of foot, especially in a decent-run mile. He has many gears but, given how he hit the line and galloped out, going further would be an option further down the line.”
