A round-up of the action from All Weather Championships Finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday, featuring a treble for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Shadow seals Newcastle treble for Balding and Murphy Berkshire Shadow brought up an All-Weather Championships Finals Day treble for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy when claiming the Spreadex All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes. A winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a two-year-old, Berkshire Shadow ran some encouraging races over this trip early in his three-year-old season, finishing fifth in the 2000 Guineas before being beaten less than two lengths in the St James’s Palace Stakes on his return to the Royal meeting.

Although his form tailed off as the summer went on last year, he was gelded over the winter and the son of Dark Angel landed the Lady Wulfruna Stakes on his reappearance at Wolverhampton last month to book his ticket to Gosforth Park. Sent off the 7/4 favourite in the north east, Murphy was content to stalk the pace set by The Wizard Of Eye and Lord Of The Lodge and as The Wizard Of Eye’s brave front-running effort began to wane inside the final furlong, Berkshire Shadow was just getting motoring and he hit the front half a furlong from home before keeping on powerfully.

Balding was represented by his wife Anna Lisa, who said: “That was brilliant, that was the one we wanted today, I’m delighted. He’s a special horse to us and Paul (Spickett, owner) has been very patient with him since he won the Coventry as he’d run well without winning. “I know he won on his comeback early in the year but that was his target today. “I don’t think gelding him has made the difference, he just finally looks like a proper horse now and has filled his frame. He’s an outstanding looking horse now. “He’s in the Lockinge, I don’t know if he’ll go there but he’s in very good form so we’ll see how he is. He’s had to really see the mile out and Oisin said he really did, which is a huge positive.” Murphy said: “This guy was brilliant at two, then he lost his way but he’s bounced back. He won a Listed race last time and over a stiff mile today, I thought we would learn for the future, and he definitely stayed the trip so I’m thrilled. “He travelled so well. I’d love to see the sectionals for the final furlong as it felt like we really slowed down. We learned plenty. He was never colty but after losing his way, despite being a Coventry winner, it made sense to geld him.” Berkshire Shadow was clipped to 33/1 from 40/1 by Sky Bet for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 20.

Queen Aminatu reigns in Fillies And Mares’ heat Queen Aminatu flew home to land a hat-trick in the talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes. William Haggas’ daughter of Muhaarar is unbeaten since being switched back to the all-weather and having struck at both Lingfield and Deauville at the back-end of 2022, she continued her love affair with the synthetics in this £150,000 contest at Gosforth Park. Held up off the steady pace by Cieren Fallon, the Anthony Oppenheimer-owned four-year-old looked like she could struggle to find a run as the race began to develop. But she turned on the afterburners once she found some daylight and showed a devastating turn of foot to run down Rae Guest’s Aramis Girl and the 11/10 favourite Manaafith inside the final furlong. It was the master of Somerville Lodge’s second victory in the seven-furlong event following Diagnostic in 2018 and there could be plenty more big days to come for the upwardly-mobile filly, with her jockey indicating a trip to Royal Ascot could be on the agenda.

Fallon said: “We went a nice gallop and I was just waiting for gaps really. She settled nicely and when I clicked the go button – wow – she put it to bed in a matter of strides. “I was drawn next to Jim (Crowley) which was crucial, so I just wanted to follow him as I felt he was the one to beat on Manaafith. She’s a versatile filly who settles really well and with that turn of foot she has, she puts races to bed in no time. “I understand she stays in training, she’s improving loads. It’s exciting. I rode her work last week and said to the boss I thought she was a Group horse. To win a race like this like that, proves it. “She’s always going to go and improve for her first run of the year, so with a bit of luck you’d think she can go and win a Group race. I think Royal Ascot will be the plan.”

Notre Belle Bete claims Classic honours Notre Belle Bete landed a gamble to win the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes in taking fashion. Andrew Balding’s five-year-old was well supported ahead of the race and eventually went off the 9/4 joint-favourite in the hands of Oisin Murphy. Trying the 10-furlong distance for just the second time, the son of Zoffany was ridden with supreme confidence by the in-form jockey, travelling into contention with real ease before staying every yard of the trip when asked to stride on by Murphy. Notre Belle Bete was well in control inside the distance, registering a one-length verdict over Simon and Ed Crisford’s Base Note to provide both Balding and owners King Power Racing with a second win in the £200,000 contest after Bangkok’s success in 2021. Balding was represented by his wife Anna Lisa, who said: “He loves the all-weather and has been working really well at home, he’s clearly thrived for going up in trip. “I have to say hats off to Shannon (James) who looks after him because he looked a million dollars in the paddock today and won best turned out. “He hasn’t won for a year, so she’s clearly got him on great terms with himself. It’s a great race to win for King Power and great for Oisin, he’s riding well, he’s certainly not out of practice, it’s fantastic. “He was just beaten in the Lincoln Trial but I think this was the aim (rather than the Lincoln) – with the prize-money they put on you can’t ignore it. It’s fantastic.”

Murphy added: “He was a bit unlucky at Wolverhampton when the pace was strong and I met trouble in the straight. “Stepping up to 10 furlongs today, he was a dream to ride and it was a very easy success. “I felt it would suit him. Ten furlongs, even if they go slow early, is a long way at Newcastle, it takes some getting, but he got to the line well. Many big handicaps on turf are over a mile, so he’d have a lot of weight in those but he deserves to be at the big meetings. He’s easy to ride and it went very straightforward."

Rainbow Dreamer secures Marathon gold medal Hollie Doyle got on the scoresheet at Newcastle as she guided Rainbow Dreamer to victory in the BetUK All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes. Alan King’s 10-year-old has been an ever-present in long-distance events on the synthetics and he was notching up his 13th career success and sixth with Doyle in the saddle. Anchored towards the rear as Withhold and defending champion Earlofthecotswolds set a blistering pace, Doyle was able to slowly ease her mount into the contest and the Barbury Castle veteran was able to come into his own in the closing stages as he pulled out extra to hold off Olly Murphy’s Fleurman.

It was third time lucky for the 10/1 winner, who had finished fifth in the All-Weather Championships Finals Day contest 12 months ago and fourth in 2021 when the race was held at Lingfield. For Doyle it was a third success since returning from the elbow injury she suffered in January and she was delighted to pick up another big staying pot at Gosforth Park having won the Northumberland Plate aboard the King-trained Trueshan last summer. She said: “He’s an old legend, he’s 10 now and it seems like I’ve been riding him since I was an apprentice. Unfortunately I missed him this winter as I was away (in Japan and then injured), so it is very good of Alan and the owners to put me back on. “I know there was loads of pace on and for a stayer he is a horse who can travel a bit, so I was never too worried. I got there too soon really but he deserved to win a big one today. “I’m really lucky. I’ve been out for a while but thankfully this one was waiting for me when I got back. He’s run in this race a few times and he’s been knocking on the door, he’s very consistent. I think the strong pace helped him in the end. “We’ve had a fair bit of luck up here together what with Trueshan winning the Plate.”

Murphy felt Fleurman had simply been beaten by a superior rival on the day, but some big Flat prizes remain in his sights. He said: “He ran an absolute cracker. He has been seriously progressive on the all-weather. They went a good gallop and I thought he would win a furlong down, but Alan’s horse just kept going and we couldn’t get by him. “We were second best on the day, but he ran an absolute belter. Whether we look at a Northumberland Plate back here or Royal Ascot, I am not sure, but he’s a progressive horse and hopefully his progression hasn’t stopped yet.”

Desert Cop speeds to All-Weather Finals Day success Desert Cop blitzed the opposition to win the talkSPORT All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Conditions Stakes. Andrew Balding’s son of Oasis Dream possesses a speedy pedigree and advertised his potential with a bloodless victory at Kempton in February – and it was more of the same at Gosforth Park as he landed the £150,000 contest won by some handy speedsters over the years. After Shaquille, one of the market leaders failed to enter the stalls and was withdrawn at the start, it was Mick Appleby’s Michaela’s Boy that led the field along in the early stages. However, Oisin Murphy aboard the 11/1 winner was always travelling smoothly tracking the pace, and having gone for home approaching the one-furlong pole, the race was soon over as a contest – with the Jeff Smith-owned colt scorching clear of the running-on 2/1 favourite Shouldvebeenaring, who stayed on into second, beaten one and three-quarter lengths.

Balding was represented by his wife Anna-Lisa, who said: “It’s always great to get winners for Jeff (Smith, owner) as he’s so enthusiastic but sadly he’s not here today. We had a disappointment in the first (race) but for Desert Cop to go and do that is fantastic. “Oisin got off him and was very complimentary, I think it will be an exciting year for him. I think today was definitely going to answer questions for the trainer as to what we do in the future, so I imagine we’ll get him home and have a look at everything. Jeff is so involved – usually 20 minutes after the race he has an idea! “He had something to find on the figures but he’d shown enough at home to warrant running."

Oisin Murphy pictured after winning on Desert Cop

Arabian Storm failed to fire in the opening Burradon Stakes for the team of owner, trainer and jockey, but he was reported to be none the worse after coming home ninth. Balding added: “The first race was really disappointing as he’s a lovely horse, by Kingman out of Arabian Queen and he’s worked very well, but we’re not dealing with machines, he’s pulled up fine." Murphy believes there is plenty more to come from Desert Cop in the future. He said: “Desert Cop is massively on the upgrade and that was a really good performance. I am so pleased for Jeff Smith and all his team at Littleton Stud. They do a fantastic job at breeding these horses and he is really one to look forward to. “It was very hard to judge the form of Desert Cop’s first three starts, but we knew he was improving at home. I loved his attitude today; I still had plenty of horse at the line, and that bodes well for the future. I am not sure what Andrew’s plans are but he’s definitely on the improve and six furlongs suits him well.” Richard Hannon was “delighted” with the effort of Shouldvebeenaring. He said: “He might have bumped into a decent horse. He travelled very well and once again he’s run another super solid race. There are a lot of options with him during the year now. The owners rightfully are very pleased with him and he will be a lot of fun during the summer.”

Dear My Friend sparks Derby dream for Middleham Park Racing Dear My Friend marked himself as a smart prospect by winning the talkSPORT Burradon Stakes, the opening event on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle. Trained by Charlie Johnston, the son of Pivotal won his first two outings at two before being highly tried in Pattern company in his final three starts of the campaign. Placed efforts at Deauville and in Newmarket’s Zetland Stakes was enough to convince connections to add the colt to the Derby earlier this week and he justified that belief at Gosforth Park. James Doyle was in no rush aboard the Middleham Park Racing-owned charge in the early stages, but came home with a flourish and his proven stamina saw him always holding Karl Burke’s runner-up Flight Plan inside the final furlong.

The winning rider said: “We got squashed at the start. It was a funny race, we dawdled and then one took off which opened the race up. We got sucked into the race nicely and I knew his stamina would come into play, he galloped out strong. “You’d think he’d stay 10 furlongs fine but he’s quite a strong traveller so over 12 he would have to settle better, he was quite fresh today with it being his first run. He would need to relax a bit better but these Johnston horses do stay well.” A 100/1 shot for Epsom prior to this Listed event, Paddy Power were suitably impressed with the performance and shortened Dear My Friend to 40/1 for the Classic on June 3. He will now test his credentials for that assignment in a Derby trial, with Johnston nominating York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes on May 18 as a next port of call. “Fair play to Mike (Prince, of Middleham Park) as when I phoned him this week to say we were putting him in the Dante, he said let him have a think about the Derby and I’ll ring back. That was solely his idea,” said Johnston. “Looking at that today, 10 furlongs looks perfect but 12 might be just too far. A lot went wrong today, he got flattened at the start, he was quite far back and had to make up a lot of ground through the middle of the race. I thought that might tell in the last 100 yards. “Fair play to the horse, he knuckled down. The obvious thing would be to go to the Dante next but I’ll speak to Mike first.” Prince, representing the owners, added: “He was always keen as a two-year-old but he had cover today. It was a messy race, they crawled and then sprinted but his stamina came into play. He’s got a lovely, long stride. “We put him in the Dante and Derby this week and he’ll certainly go for a Derby trial and the plan is to go to Epsom, we think he’ll stay. I was worried he’d be too keen to stay but he showed today with cover he’s fine. “We’ve never had a runner in the Derby so that would be a first for us, it would be a dream come true. “We had a stellar season last year, our best ever, and we thought it might be tough to top that but we’ve started well.”