Gaelic Warrior provided Willie Mullins and Paul Townend with an effortless win at Clonmel on Tuesday.

Given he was sent off the hugely prohibitive 1/14 favourite in the Munster Hurdle on a card transferred after being cancelled last week, he was only doing what was expected of him. But having won by over 80 lengths on what was his Irish debut at Tramore in December, the Boodles Hurdle runner-up once again showed he possesses a big engine. Bounced into an early advantage by Townend, he never saw another rival and while stablemate Blue Sari made grounds to claim second, he was still 15 lengths in arrears.

Get Stuck In - Patrick Mullins on Impaire Et Passe, Facile Vega, Blood Destiny and much more

He did jump out to his right on occasions, just as he did when beaten at Cheltenham, but he was so far clear it was an irrelevance. The sponsors trimmed the Rich Ricci-owned winner into 3/1 from 11/2 for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury as a result, a race for which he picked up a 5lb penalty. He was given a mark of 144 by the British handicapper when the weights were revealed on Tuesday, meaning he would effectively race off 149 should he take up his Newbury entry. As Gaelic Warrior is also still a novice, Coral cut him to 6/1 from 7s for the Ballymore at Cheltenham in March.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!