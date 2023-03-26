Emmet Mullins has confirmed Noble Yeats to be firmly on course for his bid for back-to-back victories in the Randox Grand National next month.

The eight-year-old carried Sam Waley-Cohen to a famous success in the Aintree spectacular last season on what proved to be the amateur rider’s swansong. Noble Yeats has enjoyed another fine season, with wins at Wexford and Aintree followed by third place in the Cotswold Chase before his staying-on fourth behind Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Mullins reports his stable star to have taken those exertions in his stride and is looking forward to seeing him return to Merseyside to defend his Grand National crown on April 15. “Noble Yeats looks great and if he hadn’t run in the Gold Cup last week I’d be saying I’d have to work him this week, so it is all systems go for the National,” said the trainer.