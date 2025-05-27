Thady Gosden feels the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot would be the ideal next port of call for Irish 2000 Guineas hero Field Of Gold.
After finishing second in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket the son of Kingman, who Gosden trains in partnership with his father John, followed in the hoofprints of his sire by going one better in the Curragh Classic on Saturday.
And the Juddmonte-owned colt is now no bigger than even-money to back up that win in the mile Group One test on the open day of the Royal meeting just as his sire did back in 2014.
However, while a final decision is to be made as to whether Field Of Gold will stick at a mile on June 17th or step up to 10 furlongs in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park the following month, Gosden believes a trip to the Berkshire track would be a good fit.
Gosden said: “He ran a huge race in Ireland, but he came out of it great. He is his usual self in that he is a gent. He is a very laid back character. "He can turn it on when he has to as we saw at the Curragh and he seems to have bounced out of it so far.
“With Juddmonte their homebreds and purchases seem to be hitting the top level so it is brilliant to be involved with them.
“He evidently has a lot of ability and he has got plenty of size and stature about him.
"He really has developed from two to three and you couldn’t ask him to change in any more positive ways. This year he is a much stronger horse and he has really filled into his frame.
“We will discuss it with the family, but the St James’s Palace Stakes looks like a great spot for him.”
A return to a mile at the Royal meeting for a tilt at the Queen Anne Stakes appears likely to be on the agenda for Sardinian Warrior.
The son of Saxon Warrior was second on his Group One debut behind Sosie in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp on Sunday on what was his first start over nine furlongs.
He added: “It was all going wonderfully to plan for Sardinian Warrior until Andre Fabre decided to supplement Sosie, but congratulations to him as he is a serious horse and he just outstayed us on the day.
“It was a little bit of a fact-finding mission to see whether we would be going over a mile and a quarter or at a mile with him for the rest of the season.
"On that evidence we would be going back down to a mile now, but he is a horse that has made great progress.
“He won three races at Southwell at the back end of last year before stepping up well in the Paradise Stakes at Ascot and hopefully he has an exciting future.
“He only got back from France yesterday, but I had a look at him yesterday and he seems in great nick.
"We will see how he is over the next few days, but if all goes well the Queen Anne would be the plan.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.