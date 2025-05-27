After finishing second in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket the son of Kingman, who Gosden trains in partnership with his father John, followed in the hoofprints of his sire by going one better in the Curragh Classic on Saturday.

And the Juddmonte-owned colt is now no bigger than even-money to back up that win in the mile Group One test on the open day of the Royal meeting just as his sire did back in 2014.

However, while a final decision is to be made as to whether Field Of Gold will stick at a mile on June 17th or step up to 10 furlongs in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park the following month, Gosden believes a trip to the Berkshire track would be a good fit.

Gosden said: “He ran a huge race in Ireland, but he came out of it great. He is his usual self in that he is a gent. He is a very laid back character. "He can turn it on when he has to as we saw at the Curragh and he seems to have bounced out of it so far.

“With Juddmonte their homebreds and purchases seem to be hitting the top level so it is brilliant to be involved with them.

“He evidently has a lot of ability and he has got plenty of size and stature about him.

"He really has developed from two to three and you couldn’t ask him to change in any more positive ways. This year he is a much stronger horse and he has really filled into his frame.

“We will discuss it with the family, but the St James’s Palace Stakes looks like a great spot for him.”