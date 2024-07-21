All roads lead to Haydock for Swingalong in Group One quest

Connections are keeping their fingers crossed Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup is the place Swingalong will finally claim an elusive first Group One success.

Trained by Karl Burke, the four-year-old has won Pattern races at both two and three, but so far has gone close without quite grasping victory when competing at the highest level. The daughter of Showcasing has rattled the crossbar the last twice, finishing half a length second to Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, before going even closer in the July Cup when headed late by Mill Stream, going down by only a neck. Swingalong is now likely to head straight to Merseyside on September 7, for a race she finished fourth in 12 months ago and a contest Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, hopes could prove her moment in the spotlight.