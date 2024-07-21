Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mill Stream masters Swingalong to win the July Cup
Swingalong (left)

All roads lead to Haydock for Swingalong in Group One quest

By Adam Morgan
14:08 · SUN July 21, 2024

Connections are keeping their fingers crossed Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup is the place Swingalong will finally claim an elusive first Group One success.

Trained by Karl Burke, the four-year-old has won Pattern races at both two and three, but so far has gone close without quite grasping victory when competing at the highest level.

The daughter of Showcasing has rattled the crossbar the last twice, finishing half a length second to Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, before going even closer in the July Cup when headed late by Mill Stream, going down by only a neck.

Swingalong is now likely to head straight to Merseyside on September 7, for a race she finished fourth in 12 months ago and a contest Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, hopes could prove her moment in the spotlight.

Watch Champions on ITV1

“It’s going to come,” said Robinson. “I would imagine she will be going straight to Haydock, I think that will be the main objective now.

“I’m just hoping the Haydock race will be her day, she was fourth last year beaten a length and a half and I think she is at least a two-length better filly this year, so I think that will be her main objective to go back to Haydock and fingers crossed that will be her day.

“It’s a nice level track at Haydock and I think that is where she is at her best. Considering I don’t think Newmarket plays to her strengths, I thought she ran an incredible race and up until the last couple of strides I thought she had won it.

“She’s very gutsy and tries her heart out and I’m sure she will win a Group One sooner or later. If she doesn’t do it this season then I hope her owner will agree to keep her in training for another year because she will win one at some point soon.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING