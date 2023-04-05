All grandstands (Queen Mother, Princess Royal, Lord Daresbury, Earl of Derby and Earl of Sefton) are now sold out on Randox Grand National Day.
An additional 2,500 tickets were made available for the West Tip seats to extend grandstand capacity in 2023. There is still availability in the Embankment, close to the first fence on the Grand National course.
Ticket sales for Opening Day (Thursday 13th April) and Ladies Day (Friday 14th April) have been buoyant and running at the same level as in 2022, with only limited availability remaining in all enclosures.
Dickon White, Regional Director - North West, The Jockey Club, said: “Ticket sales have been strong so far this year and all grandstands have now sold out on Randox Grand National Day. We do still have availability for the Embankment, which offers the opportunity to be right at the heart of the action.
“We have limited availability across all enclosures on Opening Day and Ladies Day and I would advise racegoers to book as soon as possible to ensure they get their preferred option.
“Opening Day looks set to be one of the greatest-ever days of Jump racing in Britain and with four Grade One contests plus action over the Grand National fences – it offers a tremendous value day out with prices starting from £32.”
Tickets for all three days of the Randox Grand National Festival are available at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/aintree/events-tickets/grand-national/tickets
