Royal Ascot blog: Alex Hammond's preview and tips for the summer spectacular

Don't miss Alex Hammond on Royal Ascot 2021 as the Sky Sports Racing presenter prepares to cheer home plenty of winners in Berkshire.

So, it's arrived at last, summer! Only joking, Royal Ascot has finally come around and this time we can look forward to a buzz being back at the world's most famous flat meeting. I have to say it was all very strange in 2020 with somewhere in the region of 500 people max at this vast sporting arena, and it will be wonderful to welcome back racegoers for the first time in significant numbers, albeit on a considerably smaller scale than what this great meeting is used to. It was announced last month that Royal Ascot would form part of the government's events research programme, which means that 12,000 people will be able to experience live racing at the highest level once again in person. I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to seeing passionate racing fans enjoying cheering home some of the best racehorses in the world again (and apparently “vertical drinking” will be allowed!). We tried in vain to welcome all the winners back in last year in a fitting way, but there's only so much atmosphere around 500 people can generate, so at least when Frankie Dettori does his spectacular flying dismounts there will be an appreciative audience.

Frankie Dettori in the immediate aftermath of winning the 1000 Guineas

Speaking of those flying dismounts, I think we'll see plenty of them over the five days which will really help ramp up that atmosphere as Frankie bids to become leading jockey once again at the grand age of 50! I won't win any prizes for suggesting that Palace Pier will take plenty of beating in the opening Queen Anne Stakes, so let's try and find a little bit of value over the week at the Berkshire track. Frankie's old mate Wesley Ward has taken an interesting route with Kaufymaker in the Coventry Stakes. What's interesting about that? Well, she's a filly for a start, so Ward must think she's an absolute rocket to be taking on the boys in a race that's usually a stepping-stone to Group One glory further down the line for the colts. Looking at these two-year-olds in the paddock beforehand is going to be crucial. So, tune into Sky Sports Racing where we will be having a detailed look at them for you to try and highlight who looks most ready for what will be a searching assignment. Just a note that Ward may have saddled numerous winners at this meeting in the past, but none of them have come over 6f with his American speedballs. Is that a bad omen for Kaufymaker? We’ll see. It will be wonderful to see Battaash back in action in the King’s Stand after a setback since we last saw him. It's not going to be easy for the star sprinter given that Ascot may not be his perfect venue, so is he vulnerable? Of the opposition, Winter Power is the most intriguing. As a three-year-old filly she gets 10lbs from the favourite which could tip things in her favour. Her trainer Tim Easterby has mentioned her in the same breath as the brilliant Pipalong and said she's as good as any he's had for a while. So, she might just offer some value against the returning champion Battaash. She’s 4/1 with Sky Bet.

"If he gets in he's my best chance of the week" - Richard Fahey Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

I'm keen on one in the St James's Palace Stakes and my week will take a turn for either the better or the worst depending on how Highland Avenue fares. He was on a roll, winning three before finishing second to Mostahdaf at Sandown last time out (click for FREE video replay). However, he was giving weight to the winner that day and is held in high regard. I think it's worth taking on the favourite Poetic Flare here as Jim Bolger's colt has had three tough runs in the space of three weeks. I also like Chindit as he’s uncomplicated and would have him on my shortlist to finish in the places. Highland Avenue is 6/1 with Sky Bet and Chindit is an 8/1 shot. Okay, so it's not just Highland Avenue that can make my week sink or swim, because MC Muldoon is another horse that I hope can get the party started. He is trained by the master Willie Mullins and takes a leap up in trip on his return to the flat in the Ascot Stakes. It's worth noting that his dam is a half-sister to a Prix Du Cadran winner, so stamina shouldn’t be an issue over this two and a half miles. I have to say I’m disappointed he’s now as short as 7/2, but if he wins I won’t be complaining. I'm still ploughing through the form for the rest of the week, but a few horses are already on my shortlist, and they are as follows.

Sign up with Betfair by clicking the image

Wednesday Lady Bowthorpe looks like a banker in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes after a phenomenal effort to finish second to Palace Pier in the Lockinge on her most recent start. It must be Love, love, love in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. She will adore underfoot conditions. Last year’s winner Lord North isn’t completely uncomplicated and I think the brilliant 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks heroine can beat him on her return. She's 2/1 second-fav with Sky Bet. Thursday Got to be Stradivarius in the Gold Cup. I’m not put off at 5/6 favourite with Sky Bet as he bids to emulate Yeats by winning the race for the fourth time. There’s been plenty of buzz around a horse called Title in the King George V Stakes and he could be well handicapped. He’s an 8/1 shot.