Alice Haynes explains decision to quit training ranks

The former amateur and apprentice jockey, who picked up experience while working for the likes of Henrietta Knight, Mick Channon and David Simcock before a spell working in Australia, took out a training licence in 2021.

She was initially based at Cadland Cottage Stables in Newmarket before relocating to Kremlin Cottage Stables towards the end of 2024.

Haynes saddled over 200 winners in Britain and Ireland including Listed scorer Mr Professor, while she also enjoyed Group 3 success courtesy of Lady Hollywood who won the 2022 running of the Prix d'Arenberg under Mickael Barzalona.

Earlier this year, her Flat winners included the likes of Ziggy's Ariel and Rogue Invader.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Haynes said: "It's just come to a point where it's not financially viable. We've done the maths and we don't know how long we could carry on going like that.

"I know I'm not the only one in this position and I've spoken to a few trainers, small ones and bigger ones who are definitely at the top, and what they've said is effectively I've got the white flag up but I'm being brave and being clever by it.

"It's probably not my business plan, unfortunately it's racing's. Do I think I should have been here four years ago? I'd probably have said no, but that's probably being a bit blasé with it and I think a lot of people are. I've had a fantastic time and I've learnt a lot.

"If someone had said four years ago that I'd have trained over 200 winners, I've have said absolutely not. We've had a really good time of it.

"You can look back and I had a horse like Mr Professor in my first year, he won the Silver Tankard at Pontefract and he took us to Dubai the first winter. We had the likes of Strong Power who was rated 65 and finished off on 95, he broke a track record at Lingfield.

"Lexington Belle was another one, started off rated 58 and up almost at 90. That was for Middleham Park and they've been an absolutely fantastic supporter. Tim (Palin, director) was definitely shocked when I told him but he did understand it.