Algiers ready to depart on American adventure

Simon and Ed Crisford’s six-year-old proved a revelation at the Meydan carnival in the early part of 2023 and having won the first two legs of the Al Maktoum Challenge, came agonisingly close to big-race glory on World Cup night.

He has been off the track since then, but having shown a real liking for the dirt in Dubai in the early part of the year, will continue to ply his trade on that surface upon his upcoming return.

Having enjoyed an extended summer break to recover from his exertions in the early part of the year, the gelded son of Shamardal will head to the States for a Breeders’ Cup prep run which could come in the Ack Ack Stakes at Churchill Downs at the end of this month.

“He’s heading to America in a couple of weeks and there’s a couple of races out there for him,” said Ed Crisford.

“There’s one at Churchill and one at Aqueduct and those tracks will be a lot different to Meydan, so we’ll see how he gets on.

“He’s had the summer off and a nice break after Dubai and is clearly ready to run, so we’ll give him a go out there and see how he handles the dirt and take it from there.

“Whether he goes to a Breeders’ Cup or not will depend on how he gets on out there, but he’s doing really well and I couldn’t be happier – he’s done well for the break.”