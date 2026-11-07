Alfred Wincham lands November Handicap gamble at Doncaster

Available at 8/1 earlier in the week, Patrick Neville's four-year-old was very solid in the market from the moment it opened until the off and he was ridden confidently by Oisin Orr.

Held up just off the leaders off a strong pace, Orr was noticeably travelling well as he inched his way to the front and soon they were all playing catch up as he made his move on the far side.

While Too Soon (22/1) and Real Dream (40/1) tried to make inroads in the final quarter mile they were never getting there and the favourite won by a cosy length.

The horse started life in a bumper and was purchased for £80,000 at Goffs in the spring, but he looks well bought now after excellent wins at York and now Doncaster.

Raised 13lb to 94 in the aftermath of his York success, he'll be in the 100s next time and could be forced into pattern company.

The win will be a real tonic to the trainer who is reportedly recovering from a heart attack in hospital, with Oisin Orr delivering the verdict on Town Moor.

"It was pretty easy to be honest," he said. "I was worried about getting cover but I got in a lovely position and he’s won with his ears pricked.

"He was doing the bare minimum but he’s won well.

"He’s got more in hand, he gets through soft ground well and he’s got an engine."