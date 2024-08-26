Alfa Kellenic plans currently up in the air

Craig Lidster is pondering his options for stable star Alfa Kellenic after she brought up a fabulous five-timer at York.

Since shedding her maiden status on the all-weather in January, she has thrived after being sent handicapping this summer, rising through the ranks and scoring off a mark of 88 on the Knavesmire. The Ebor Festival success marked the biggest victory in Easingwold handler Lidster’s fledgling training career but he is now dreaming of further big days with the three-year-old filly, who is owned by the Goodracingco in partnership with familiar names Paul Hanagan and Simon Mapletoft. She holds an entry for next month’s Ayr Gold Cup and a trip north of the border is definitely under consideration for the daughter of Havana Grey, but having showed her versatility by striking up at seven furlongs, connections could consider a step up in grade in search of valuable black type.

