Alexei wins Molyneux Hurdle: Report, reaction and free video replay

Alexei ran down Mange Tout to register an ultimately comfortable success in the William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree.
Sent off the 4/7 favourite in the absence of Mydaddypaddy, Joe Tizzard’s charge was in the slipstream of his rival jumping the second last.
He wasn’t as fluent as the Irish raider there but by the final flight had gathered the momentum to go past her and he hit the line four lengths to the good under Harry Cobden.
The winning trainer said: “I think he was a little asleep for the first half of the race which isn’t a bad thing as he’s been a bit keen in the past. I do think this race will sharpen everything up and I couldn’t have wished for a better start for the year. He came there well and won nicely giving plenty of weight of weight to a good mare.
“Harry said he had a bit of a blow halfway up the run in and I do think it will sharpen him up so it’s up to the Fighting Fifth now.
"I think you’ll see a better horse at the end of the month, he’ll be more awake, more on it, he’s had no away days, he’s just been at home and has come here and I that will freshen him up, blow the cobwebs out and he’ll improve a bit of and we’ll see a better horse then.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better starting point and he’s got the job down and now we’ll have a go at another one.”
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Cobden added: “I was not worried on the way round, but I just thought I would be travelling better than I was.
“He was a bit careful over his jumps but that’s just him. I want to give a special mention to Brendan Powell who has obviously ridden this horse for nearly all his runs. He has done a great job and is sat on the sidelines today with a broken arm. He has taught this horse how to race, so thanks to him and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”
Trainer Gordon Elliott said of the runner-up Mange Tout: “I was delighted with her run. She ran above her rating up against a good horse. The Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham would be the direction we are dreaming of with her.”
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