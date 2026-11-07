Alexei wins Molyneux Hurdle: Report, reaction and free video replay

Sent off the 4/7 favourite in the absence of Mydaddypaddy, Joe Tizzard’s charge was in the slipstream of his rival jumping the second last.

He wasn’t as fluent as the Irish raider there but by the final flight had gathered the momentum to go past her and he hit the line four lengths to the good under Harry Cobden.

The winning trainer said: “I think he was a little asleep for the first half of the race which isn’t a bad thing as he’s been a bit keen in the past. I do think this race will sharpen everything up and I couldn’t have wished for a better start for the year. He came there well and won nicely giving plenty of weight of weight to a good mare.

“Harry said he had a bit of a blow halfway up the run in and I do think it will sharpen him up so it’s up to the Fighting Fifth now.

"I think you’ll see a better horse at the end of the month, he’ll be more awake, more on it, he’s had no away days, he’s just been at home and has come here and I that will freshen him up, blow the cobwebs out and he’ll improve a bit of and we’ll see a better horse then.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better starting point and he’s got the job down and now we’ll have a go at another one.”