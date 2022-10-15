Alex Hammond Champions Day tips Trueshan - 1.25

Rohaan - 2.00

Inspiral - 3.20

Magical Morning - 4.40

Another Flat season reaches its climax on Saturday on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

The day was first run in its current guise in 2011 and the new concept was rewarded with Frankel romps in its inaugural year and the following year when he took his final curtain call in the Champion Stakes in 2012.

I was lucky enough to be there 10 years ago as a guest, and it was a real treat to go racing purely as a fan. I had the perfect date because I took my Mum along, but our real date was with Frankel, and he pulled out all the stops.

The concept of Champions Day is to celebrate champions and we can do the same a decade later as Baaeed uses the same race, the Qipco Champion Stakes, as his swansong.

Frankel will be hard, if not impossible to knock off his lofty perch, but Baaeed has done everything asked of him and we ask once more for maximum effort in order for him to take an unblemished record with him to his next career.

Speaking of careers at stud, the small but mighty Stradivarius will be joining him in the breeding shed next season and I hope the charismatic eight-year-old gets well supported with some quality mares. We get another chance to show him our appreciation when he will parade one last time at Ascot after the British Champion Sprint Stakes on Saturday.

The Cup division won’t be the same without him, and it was a shame he couldn’t win that record equally Gold Cup at Ascot, but there are some exciting horses coming through, with Kyprios heading the charge.

There’s no Kyprios on Champions Day but the Long Distance Cup is still high quality with Trueshan bidding to make history with a third win in this race. If he lands the hattrick, he'll be the first horse to achieve three wins at this fixture.

He’s up against the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov and in Kyprios’ absence Aidan O’Brien sends over a three-year-old called Waterville who looks an exciting horse for the staying division next season.

Trueshan was disappointing at Doncaster last time out but that may ensure he is a more attractive price than he would have been otherwise. He’s Sky Bet’s 7/4 favourite.