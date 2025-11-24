Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Newbury and Newcastle

The big Fighting Fifth Hurdle clash comes under the spotlight this weekend and Alex Hammond also has her tips for Newbury.
What was your highlight of the jumps action last weekend?
There was plenty to pick from! I was lucky enough to be at Ascot and despite the weather, haven’t enjoyed a day at the races as much as that in a long time. Jango Baie looked sensational and is now a leading King George contender, Wodhooh stamped her class on a hot field in the Ascot Hurdle and looks a perfect Mares’ Hurdle fit, and Rock My Way threw his hat into the Welsh National ring for the in-form Joe Tizzard.
Despite that, my highlight came at Punchestown on Sunday where we were treated to the race of the season to date. The John Durkan Memorial Chase always attracts a high-class field, but it surpassed its usual standard thanks to stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File fighting out a thrilling finish.
Declaring an interest, I had a small wager on Gaelic Warrior, and I was happy with that decision for 85% of the race. As he approached the last fence my confidence ebbed away when stablemate Fact To File loomed upsides. Gaelic Warrior had raced with enthusiasm on his first start of the campaign, and it shows how classy he is that he was able to buckle down and beat Fact To File in such a resilient fashion.
He’s now Sky Bet’s 6/4 favourite to win the King George, with Ascot winner Jango Baie 7/2 second-favourite ahead of impressive Haydock winner The Jukebox Man at 9/2. Fact To File is 11/2 for the Kempton contest. That will be some contest if they all rock up on Boxing Day.
Newbury’s Winter Carnival always throws up potential future stars – is there anything on the Friday card we should be looking out for?
It’s worth noting that the opening NH Maiden Hurdle has been used as a springboard to success by the top yards in the past. Nicky Henderson has made a particular habit of winning it with the likes of Buveur D’Air, Jonbon and Jeriko Du Reponet. Skelton, Tizzard, and Nicholls have also sent some lovely horses to this race.
Henderson runs a former Nicholls inmate in the race. It says plenty about the regard Act Of Innocence is held in for him to be aiming to follow in those illustrious footsteps. It should be an informative contest.
The John Francome Novices’ Chase has also been won by some future stars, including The Jukebox Man who was successful 12 months ago. His trainer Ben Pauling has No Questions Asked amongst the entries, but he faces tough opponents if some of the others stand their ground.
That includes Regent’s Stroll who represents Paul Nicholls. Nicolls has won this in the past with Denman, Clan Des Obeaux and Hermes Allen, and Regent’s Stroll is honoured to be taking the same route as those top level performers. He comes with a warning though, because thanks to his fancy price tag (£660,000) he has attracted plenty of attention and is yet to live up to the hype.
He’s not been easy, but the hope is a fence will bring the best out in him, and that was always the long-term aim. Incidentally, his dam is a half sister to Denman.
And what’s your early fancy for Saturday’s Coral Gold Cup?
Given the storming stable form for Joe Tizzard, The Changing Man is on my shortlist, although he has the option of the Becher Chase the following weekend too. With the Newbury race worth £250,000, it must be tempting to head there, and the weight he is set to carry looks incredibly attractive.
Spanish Harlem is an intriguing entry for Willie Mullins too. He’s taken a while to get the hang of things but has won his last two and won’t mind if the ground at Newbury doesn’t turn soft. He’s a future Grand National type.
Can Constitution Hill remind everyone of his talents up at Newcastle, or are you with the young guns in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle?
It makes for interesting viewing with The New Lion and Anzadam among the possible runners. Constitution Hill has lost his air of invincibility and has shown he’s beatable. On his day he’ll be exceptionally hard to beat, but that is no longer guaranteed.
His two main rivals have still got progress to make, and it is reputation rather than rating that has them so closely matched in the market. It’ll be a fascinating clash but I’m not nailing my colours to the mast until nearer the time.
